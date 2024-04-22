North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea's military
Reuters |
Apr 22, 2024 11:49 AM IST
A Japanese government alert and its coast guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Monday towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.
A Japanese government alert and its coast guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile. The projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone area, the NHK broadcaster said.
The two countries' governments did not immediately have further details.
