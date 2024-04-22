North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea's military

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Monday towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AP)

A Japanese government alert and its coast guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile. The projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone area, the NHK broadcaster said.

The two countries' governments did not immediately have further details.