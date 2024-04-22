 North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea's military | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea's military

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2024 11:49 AM IST

A Japanese government alert and its coast guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Monday towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AP)

A Japanese government alert and its coast guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile. The projectile appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone area, the NHK broadcaster said.

The two countries' governments did not immediately have further details.

News / World News / North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea's military
