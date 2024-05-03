In another devastating update from the government of Israel, a father of three children who was suspected to be held captive in Gaza has been pronounced dead. This comes months after his two children were reportedly released from Hamas captivity as part of a cease-fire deal, officials said. The man was identified as 49-year-old Dror Or, though the source of the government's information on how they learned the news is still unclear. Israeli father of three held captive in Gaza confirmed dead after wife was shot; kids orphaned(Pic credit: X@Israel)

Israeli man suspected hostage in Gaza dead

“We are heartbroken to share that Dror Or who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 has been confirmed as murdered,” on May 3, the government of Israel released a statement. They added that the body of the deceased is being held in Gaza only. “his body is being held in Gaza.

Who was Dror Or ‘murdered’ in Gaza?

According to reports, Dror Or was one of roughly 250 people abducted during the Hamas attack, resulting in around 1,200 deaths, including 33 Americans. The Israeli man was held captive in Kibbutz Be’eri for around 8 months before he was murdered at the same location. Or’s wife, Yonat, is said to have been shot earlier while trying to hide during the attack on October 7. Their two kids, Noam (17) and Alma (13), who were also abducted with him, were released in November. The deaths of both parents have left their kids orphaned.

“His children Alma (13) and Noam (17) who were held hostage by Hamas and released in November, are now orphans along with their older brother Yahli,” the statement read further.

“My sister, their mom, was murdered on October 7. The children did not know that. We thought they were together when they were kidnapped, but they were separated from the outset,” the kids’ uncle Ahal Besorai told CNN in November.

Impending 'slaughter' in Rafah raises UN concerns

In its most aggressive offensive yet against the state of Palestine, Israel is set to launch a ground assault on the southernmost city of Rafah in a bid to unseat the Hamas. The plan has sparked global alarm, with fears that it could lead to the death of more than one million Palestinians.

“It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah,” Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, addressed the issue at a Geneva press briefing.