 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup
May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup

ByAditi Srivastava
May 04, 2024 01:29 AM IST

ABC greenlights iconic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck for summer 2024 lineup.

ABC has greenlit its evergreen and fan-favourite shows- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck. The announcement follows the network's summer lineup for 2024. However, that's not all. The broadcaster is ready to shake things up, or should we say spice things up, with the announcement of some of its viral sensations including The Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud and more.

ABC greenlights iconic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck for summer 2024 lineup. (Pic- ABC)
ABC greenlights iconic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck for summer 2024 lineup. (Pic- ABC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to return on ABC

The upcoming season of Who Wants to will celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last season, will return as the host for this year's edition. The show is scheduled to begin on July 10, 2024. Stay tuned for further updates. The show is slated to bring back celebrities in pairs and allow them an opportunity to win $1 million for charities of their choosing as per Hollywood Reporter.

Return of the Bachelorette

Ready for another summer of roses and romance! ABC's hit reality series, The Bachelorette, returns for its 21st season, with the lovely Jenn Tran stepping in into the world of love and betrayal. The show has set the premiere date for Monday, July 8th at 8 pm. This time, it's Jenn Tran who will be handing out the roses, hoping to find her happily ever after from a pool of eligible bachelors vying for her heart.

Celebrity Family Feud returns for the 10th season

If you’ve been missing Steve Harvey, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! The long wait is finally over as Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC on July 9th. For the unversed, Family Feud: Celebrating 50 Years of Fun, a special honouring the half-century anniversary of the beloved game show, will air before the upcoming season.

Claim to Fame

Kevin and Franklin Jonas will host the upcoming season of Claim to Fame, a game that challenges the relatives of A-listers to live together under one roof without revealing their identities. They will form partnerships and strategies with the groups inside and battle to win the coveted $100,000 prize.

ABC summer lineup 2024

DateTimeShowPremiere/Finale
Wednesday, May 228-9 PMJeopardy! Masters (season finale)Finale
Sunday, June 28-10 PMThe Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside OutSpecial
Monday, July 88-10:01 PMThe Bachelorette (season premiere)Premiere
Tuesday, July 98-9 PMFamily Feud: Decades of Laughs (special)Special
9-10 PMCelebrity Family Feud (season premiere)Premiere
Wednesday, July 108-9 PMWho Wants To Be A Millionaire (season premiere)Premiere
9-10 PMClaim to Fame (season premiere)Premiere
Thursday, July 118-11 PMThe 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital OneSpecial
Tuesday, July 168-9 PMCelebrity Family Feud
9-10 PMJudge Steve Harvey (season two)Premiere
Thursday, July 188-9 PMPress Your Luck (season premiere)Premiere
9-10 PMLucky 13 (series premiere)Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup
