Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Scores new season alongside Bachelorette, Claim to Fame & more: ABC summer lineup

ABC has greenlit its evergreen and fan-favourite shows- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck. The announcement follows the network's summer lineup for 2024. However, that's not all. The broadcaster is ready to shake things up, or should we say spice things up, with the announcement of some of its viral sensations including The Bachelorette, Celebrity Family Feud and more. ABC greenlights iconic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck for summer 2024 lineup. (Pic- ABC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to return on ABC

The upcoming season of Who Wants to will celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last season, will return as the host for this year's edition. The show is scheduled to begin on July 10, 2024. Stay tuned for further updates. The show is slated to bring back celebrities in pairs and allow them an opportunity to win $1 million for charities of their choosing as per Hollywood Reporter.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Kendrick Lamar's new Drake attack 6:16 in LA is 'literally Taylor-Made,' produced by Swift’s guy

Return of the Bachelorette

Ready for another summer of roses and romance! ABC's hit reality series, The Bachelorette, returns for its 21st season, with the lovely Jenn Tran stepping in into the world of love and betrayal. The show has set the premiere date for Monday, July 8th at 8 pm. This time, it's Jenn Tran who will be handing out the roses, hoping to find her happily ever after from a pool of eligible bachelors vying for her heart.

Celebrity Family Feud returns for the 10th season

If you’ve been missing Steve Harvey, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! The long wait is finally over as Celebrity Family Feud returns to ABC on July 9th. For the unversed, Family Feud: Celebrating 50 Years of Fun, a special honouring the half-century anniversary of the beloved game show, will air before the upcoming season.

Also read: Britney Spears' ex, Sam Asghari smiles and shares 'shirtless' life update amid hotel room drama

Claim to Fame

Kevin and Franklin Jonas will host the upcoming season of Claim to Fame, a game that challenges the relatives of A-listers to live together under one roof without revealing their identities. They will form partnerships and strategies with the groups inside and battle to win the coveted $100,000 prize.

ABC summer lineup 2024