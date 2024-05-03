Kendrick Lamar's new Drake attack 6:16 in LA is 'literally Taylor-Made,' produced by Swift’s guy

"Should we call it an official 'Taylor-Made'? Well, the internet is certainly convinced. Kendrick Lamar shows no signs of letting up on his scathing attack on Drake. Just days after his hit Euphoria dominated the charts, the rap feud escalated with the release of his new track 6:16 in LA. The song title is a nod to a format Drake popularised on his recent album For All the Dogs. And who's the producer behind it all? None other than Jack Antonoff. Kendrick Lamar and Drake are dominating Grammy Awards 2019 with most number of nominations. (AFP/Reuters)

Kendrick Lamar launches new attack on Drake

In a surprising move, Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track, 6:16 in LA, features production credits for both Sounwave, a long-time Lamar collaborator, and Jack Antonoff, a name more commonly associated with pop icon Taylor Swift. This unexpected pairing has set the internet ablaze with fan theories.

Antonoff's involvement is particularly intriguing and debatable considering Drake's recent AI-generated diss track aimed at Lamar, titled Taylor-Made. Fans are speculating that Lamar might be turning the tables on Drake by creating the "real" Taylor-made diss, all while subtly referencing Drake's track and taking a jab at the Canadian rapper. “What a move,” they said.

“Kendrick’s diss was literally Taylor Made…,” wrote a music lover on X (formerly twitter.) “Kendrick Lamar summoned Taylor Swifts producers to his stu after Drake dissed him with a freestyle titled “Taylor Made”, THATS A FCKIN CHESS MOVE,” wrote another. When Drake dropped Taylor Made, it was because “Kendrick’s silence has him spiraling” But now that Kendrick dropped 6:16 In LA, it’ll be considered a victory lap,” joined one more followed by others.

Kendrick Lamar’s new song 6:16 In LA

Lamar’s first verse of “6:16 in L.A.” begins with a line that questions someone’s sincerity: “I think someone’s lying. I smell somebody lying.” As the song goes on, he attacks Drake on every move he’s made since the beef started on Like That. He further singles out Drake for escalating things by dragging Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, into the feud after Instagram posts. Taking a shot at Drake and his team, Lamar raps, “Have you ever thought OVO is working for me?" He didn’t hold back, calling Drake a "fake bully."

‘The Big Three rap battle’

For the past few months, the ongoing rap beef between Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar has featured lyrical jabs and references in each other's songs. While J. Cole steered clear of any controversy after removing his 7-minute diss track aimed at Lamar, Drake didn't hold back on his response to Like That. In tracks Push Ups and “Taylor made freestyle, Drake made his stance clear. He even emulated 2Pac's vocals with an AI-powered strategy, which landed him in legal trouble. 2Pac's estate sent a legal notice to the rapper.