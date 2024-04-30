‘Scam Artist’: Kendrick Lamar's new barbed Drake diss fires up rap beef saga again in ‘Euphoria’

Kendrick Lamar has finally fired off his response to Drake's recent diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle with his evolved addition to the rap beef mayhem with the track Euphoria. Kendrick Lamar(YouTube)

The ever-expansive and ever-escalating hip-hop war that never seems to quiet down has now made room for pointed words and barbed hits. After slamming Drizzy on his initial feature on Future and Metro Boomin's 2024 song Like That, Lamar dropped his response to the Canadian rapper on April 30 without any prior notice.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also serving as the Pulitzer-winner artist's first full-fledged outing since his 2022 album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Euphoria has Kendrick shutting the door hard on Drake, whom he refers to as a "scam artist.

The ‘Big 3’ beef saga

Although J Cole responded to Lamar with his own entry into the rap beef with 7 Minute Drill, he eventually pulled it off the streaming platforms and promptly apologised.

While Cole may have steered clear of the conversation, Drake didn't hold back to Like That.

Also read | ‘Facing some difficulties’: Justin Bieber's mental health update emerges amid fan concerns over crying selfies

He delivered his side to the seething rap war in tracks Push Up and Taylor Made Freestyle. For the latter response, he emulated 2Pac's vocals with an AI-powered strategy, which ended up bringing an even riskier turn as the late rapper's estate entertained him with a severely threatening pushback. Drake subsequently pulled the plug on the song from his social media.

Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria Drake diss track

Lamar jumps off with a clear-cut threat to Drizzy in his first verse finale: “Know you a master manipulator and habitual liar, too/But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.”

In his sharp comments against the Toronto rapper, Kendrick even alludes to Taylor Made Freestyle, implying how Drake's act made “'Pac turn in his grave.”

Lamar's loyal collaborator Jay Rock lauded his hard-hitting words on X/Twitter while also taking a dig at Drake's previous track: “Now this ain’t no AI… see I know Kdot!! Euphoria.”

Also read | Kanye West sued for discrimination against black employees in new lawsuit amid ongoing legal troubles

Akin to Rick Ross' “White Boy” attacks on his Drake diss track Champagne Moments, Lamar, too, hits back at the Toronto rapper's biracialism and his position in the “black culture.” "I even hate when you say the word "N*g*a", but that's just me, I guess," raps Lamar.

Kendrick's initial verses of Euphoria take a swing at Drake's public image. Though Lamar also hits back at Pusha T and J Cole, the song is primarily directly addressed to Drake, with an intentional play on the title of the track - Euphoria - also the HBO series for which Drake is an executive producer.