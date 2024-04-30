‘Facing some difficulties’: Justin Bieber's mental health update emerges amid fan concerns over crying selfies

Just days after Justin Bieber's latest photo dump on Instagram sparked concerns among fans over his crying selfies, a new health update surrounding the Baby singer has provoked serious attention. Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Entertainment Tonight's brand-new report cites a source close to the 30-year-old pop star claiming that he “has been facing some difficulties lately.” Leaving a sombre mental health update about JB, the source also added, “He had been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self.”

Justin Bieber's mental health and Instagram post addressed

On Saturday, April 27, the Stay singer unleashed his emotional outpour on Instagram, sharing pictures featuring his friends and family on his stories. He also posted a series of carousel threads of pictures capturing him in his element, including some throwback photos.

However, despite these laid-back and leisure-themed snaps, what caught the fans' eyes the most were two pictures in which Bieber was seen in an emotionally heartbroken state. Fans started worrying about his well-being and mental health as they saw his eyes welling up in these clicks. JB's crying selfies soon took over social media as the Internet collectively probed into the possible cause of this affecting display.

Meanwhile, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, assumed a composed stance as she left a comment under the thread, calling her hubby a “pretty crier.” Nevertheless, her response didn't detract from the fact that most concerned fans deemed it a “sign” of something profoundly foreboding.

Many fans have also connected the piling-up of red flags about his mental health to his supposed early connections during his rookie years as an underage artist with disgraced hip-hop mogul Diddy.

Justin Bieber's Coachella appearance

Justin has yet to publicly address any of these issues being brought up in several headlines. Just weeks ago, Bieber took the Coachella stage alongside Tems in a surprise appearance. Despite his outward display of enthusiastic participation, more reports of his worried friends came to the forefront as they foregrounded their concerns about him possibly “spiralling again.”

An In Touch Weekly article suggested that despite his Coachella appearance being labelled a “huge accomplishment” by a source close to him, they still considered his condition “very fragile.”

Reports about Hailey Bieber's renewed and constant support for Justin Bieber

ET's latest report underlines that the Rhode Beauty founder is sticking with her husband through thick and thin. “Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle,” the source mentioned. Moreover, the insider also drew focus on the couple's support for each other: “They are doing their best to make things work… they are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

Justin and Hailey's relationship has been looked at with much scrutiny since February when the model's father, Stephen Baldwin, reportedly raised concerns about their marriage. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in his stories, “Christians, please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

The pair may not have directly engaged with paparazzi as these claims caused a stir on the Internet, but they made their support for each other apparent by showing up for each other.