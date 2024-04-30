Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour: Dates, when and how to book tickets and more

Billie Eilish is returning to the stage with a new album that starts in Canada and stops in Denver. Billie Eilish returns to the stage with global tour. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

On Monday, the two-time Oscan winner singer unveiled exciting news about her forthcoming tour, aligning with the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ slated for May 17.

The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour’ will commence in September across North America, extending until the end of December. Billie Eilish will then resume her tour in Australia in February 2025, followed by spring performances in Europe and the UK. She also announced a supporting tour that will conclude in Denver.

How to book tickets and presale info

Presale tickets will be up for grabs on April 30, with additional presales slated throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will hit the general on-sale market starting May 3, available exclusively on her website, billieeilish.com.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer remains committed to her collaboration with environmental nonprofit Reverb.

Previously, their joint initiative amassed a million dollars and was directed to NGOs working in the field of environmental improvement, greenhouse gas reduction programs, and projects focused on climate justice.

Now, the duo have pledged to go forward with their past unity to cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce single-use plastic waste, and advocate for putting climate change actions in place. They will also revamp the kind of food that companies sell in order to now have plant-based eating as one of the food choices offered by Support + Feed, as Eilish wrote in a statement.

Eilish's tour dates are as follows:

North America tour dates:

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Australia tour dates:

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Europe/U.K./Ireland tour dates: