Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour: Dates, when and how to book tickets and more
Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour' starting in North America in September and extending to Australia, Europe, and the UK in 2025.
Billie Eilish is returning to the stage with a new album that starts in Canada and stops in Denver.
On Monday, the two-time Oscan winner singer unveiled exciting news about her forthcoming tour, aligning with the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ slated for May 17.
The ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour’ will commence in September across North America, extending until the end of December. Billie Eilish will then resume her tour in Australia in February 2025, followed by spring performances in Europe and the UK. She also announced a supporting tour that will conclude in Denver.
How to book tickets and presale info
Presale tickets will be up for grabs on April 30, with additional presales slated throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will hit the general on-sale market starting May 3, available exclusively on her website, billieeilish.com.
The ‘Bad Guy’ singer remains committed to her collaboration with environmental nonprofit Reverb.
Previously, their joint initiative amassed a million dollars and was directed to NGOs working in the field of environmental improvement, greenhouse gas reduction programs, and projects focused on climate justice.
Now, the duo have pledged to go forward with their past unity to cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce single-use plastic waste, and advocate for putting climate change actions in place. They will also revamp the kind of food that companies sell in order to now have plant-based eating as one of the food choices offered by Support + Feed, as Eilish wrote in a statement.
Eilish's tour dates are as follows:
North America tour dates:
- Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
- Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
- Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
- Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
- Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Australia tour dates:
- Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Europe/U.K./Ireland tour dates:
- Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
- Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
- Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
- Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
- Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
- Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
- Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
- Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
- Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
- Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
- Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
- Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
