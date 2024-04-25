Billie Eilish says she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'Partly because it's hot'

Billie Eilish talked about her sexuality once again in a new cover interview for Rolling Stone. Revealing that she likes to masturbate in front of a mirror, Billie says it is both 'hot' and fosters a 'raw, deep connection' to herself and her body. Until last year, the 22-year-old singer said she didn't really understand how much she was attracted to women. She also spoke about how she ‘realised’ her sexuality. Also read: Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram after ‘coming out’ as queer Billie Eilish has spoken candidly about her sexual life in a new interview.

What Billie Eilish said about self love

Billie said, "Partly because it’s hot...it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself."

Her song Lunch helped her realise her sexuality

It was while recording the song that Billie says she became acutely aware of who she really is, recording some of it before she’d ever been with a woman and the rest after her first same-sex experience.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina," she said.

In the same interview, Billie said she was never planning on talking about her sexuality 'in a million years' as she opened up about the reaction to her 2023 Variety magazine interview in which she mentioned that she was attracted to women. The quote went viral and on a red carpet a month later the singer was asked if she had intentionally come out in that story, telling the interviewer, “No, I didn’t."