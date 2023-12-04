Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram after ‘coming out’ as queer

Billie Eilish recently addressed her sexuality at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch event on Saturday. During the interview, Eilish confirmed she is queer when asked whether she wanted to come out in the magazine's Power of Women issue. Following her “coming out” as a queer, the Grammy Award-winning singer lost over 100,000 followers on her Instagram account. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Bad Guy singer reportedly lost 117,750 followers in the last 30 days, with the majority unfollowing her on December 3. Eilish lost 40,428 Instagram followers the day after her red carpet interview as per Latestly. In the article, Eilish spoke about being “attracted to women.”

However, the 21-year-old singer thought it was “obvious.” “No I didn't. But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?' I didn't realise people didn't know,” Eilish said during the interview. The You Should See Me in a Crown singer further explained that she doesn't really believe in “the concept of coming out.” “I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist?' I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops,” she added.

She also expressed her shock over the article, saying, “I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today! OK cool.” However, she had a sense of relief that people ultimately knew. “But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it! But... I am for the girls,” Eilish said.

Following the magazine's last month's issue, Eilish called out Variety in an Instagram post. She thanked the magazine for honouring her with an award but also expressed her dissatisfaction over “outing” her on the “red carpet.” Along with a carousel of images, she wrote, “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for.’”