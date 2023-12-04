Billie Eilish on coming out: 'I didn’t realise people didn’t know, wasn't it obvious?'

Billie Eilish recently revealed that she didn't intend to come out publicly after saying in an interview with Variety last month that she was 'physically attracted to women'. The singer attended Variety's Hitmakers event on Saturday, where a reporter asked Billie if she meant to come out during her recent interview. Also read: Billie Eilish says she's physically attracted to women Billie Eilish at the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on December 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

What Billie Eilish said

“No, I didn't," Billie Eilish said. She added, “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?' I didn't realise people didn't know... I just don't really believe in it. I'm like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it. Whoops.”

Billie Eilish's earlier quote

The singer's Variety interview came out in November and was part of the Variety Power of Women series. In her interview, Billie Eilish spoke in detail about her relationship with women. The singer called herself a 'girls girl', but said that she felt she never 'could relate to girls very well'.

Admitting that she’s 'attracted to' other women, Billie had said, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.” She added, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real... I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

Reactions to Billie's statement

After the article was released, speculation over Billie's sexuality came up on social media, though the singer has not used any official label yet. Billie had said in her Variety interview in November that she has faced a great deal of scrutiny surrounding topics like her sexuality and dating history, which she said has been 'upsetting'.

The singer was last linked to Jesse Rutherford of the band The Neighbourhood in October 2022. After eight months of dating, a source confirmed in a 2023 report by People that the two had split in May, but noted they 'remain good friends'.

