Billie Eilish blasted for saying men are not body-shamed like women: ‘How tone deaf can someone be?’

Billie Eilish is being blasted as “tone-deaf” on social media for saying in a recent interview that men are not body-shamed like women. In her Variety cover story, Billie said, “Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies.” Billie Eilish is being blasted as “tone-deaf” on social media for saying in a recent interview that men are not body-shamed like women (billieeilish/Instagram)

“I have big boo**. I’ve had big boo** since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look,” she said, speaking about how the media reacted when she wore a tank top in public at the age of 16. ““You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’”

“If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice,” Billie said. “They don’t give a fu** because we see people for who they are!”

‘How tone deaf can someone be?’

Variety shared her remarks on X, where fans slammed her in the comment section. “Love u Billie but This just isn’t true I’ve seen girls mock guys bodies and obese people all the time cmon now just blanket statement of “girls don’t do that bc they are nice” is the most ridiculous thing I ever heard her say lol girls can be just as mean as guys especially to one another. I have a sister who was teased and put down by other girls bc of her body. That’s kind of the entire reason a film called “mean girls” exists… bc sometimes, often in high school and when going through puberty girls can be just as mean if not worse than guys,” one user said. “This generations obsession with not only being a victim, but making sure no one else is more of a victim then them is unprecedented. How tone deaf can someone be?” said another user. “Not a man = doesn't get to speak on what men go through :)” said one user.

“Not cool. If you were a man, have a Dad bod and watch all the girls drooling over abs and fit men you would know,” one user said, while another wrote, “While I respect and acknowledge that as far as this subject goes, women undoubtedly have it worse but I have been mocked by women on several occasions for my height and baldness.” “celebrities are so out of touch from reality its actually hilarious…,” wrote a user.

