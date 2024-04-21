Billie Eilish, Snoop Doog and Fantastic 4 starring Pedro Pascal are coming to Fortnite, leak claims

An alleged leak providing the entire roadmap of upcoming content for Fortnite, including the details of what’s in store in the upcoming season, has surfaced, and it might just be one of the biggest disclosures. Fortnite's future sets tongues wagging with possibilities of Billie Eilish, and Pedro Pascal's Fortnite(AFP,/Marvel/Epic Games)

The data which strikes Epic Games' lovechild first dropped from 4chan, an X (formerly Twitter) based leaker. A number of Fortnite leakers appeared to verify its validity. Notorious, Fortnite leaker iFireMineky was also not able to verify the leak. However, if the rumour is confirmed, it will seriously breach Epic's confidentiality since it will reveal the studio's next-year plan to users.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What gamer's can expect?

The leaked document outlines a series of exciting developments for the game’s future, starting with Chapter 5, Season 3, which is rumoured to be apocalypse-themed. This season is expected to bring a heavy metal twist to Fortnite, with the legendary band Metallica set to make an appearance in the game. Fans can also expect Pirates of the Caribbean skins.

ALSO READ| Now, play on Epic Games’ Fortnite, ESA’s Lunar Horizons Moon mission game

Moving forward, Chapter 5, Season 4 is said to be another collaboration with Marvel, this time featuring the Fantastic Four. But this would not be the MCU's old Fantastic Four, it will be the upcoming one starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Chapter 5, Season 5 promises a nostalgic return to the original Fortnite experience, details are under the curtain.

Details of Chapter 6 are unknown.

The leak also reveals the next four ICON/Festival Artists slated to be featured in the game:

Billie Eilish, potentially debuting as early as Tuesday

Metallica, scheduled for June

Karol G, anticipated in August

Snoop Dogg, expected in October

Fortnite's LEGO mode is reportedly set to receive Star Wars content, along with the reintroduction of LEGO Klombo from previous seasons of Battle Royale.

Billie Eilish’s inclusion is particularly exciting, given her recent Oscar. Also, the Fantastic Four movie is not set to release until 2025, and a new Pirates of the Caribbean film is also seemingly far off.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department LEAKS or AI hoax? Swifties in tizzy ahead of album release

So, the potential for diverse skins beyond the iconic Jack Sparrow is surely raising several eyebrows.

There is speculation that Doctor Doom could be the central antagonist in the Fantastic Four storyline, or perhaps Galactus, who has already made his mark on Fortnite, will return.