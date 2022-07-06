Stranger Things uses Metallica song for a pivotal scene, the band reacts

The last episode of Stranger Things season 4 turned out to be a huge hit among fans. Several scenes from the episode captured people’s attention. And now a particular one has left heavy metal band Metallica feeling "incredible honoured.” It is the scene that shows one of the characters of the series distracting a swarm of bat-like creatures linked to the antagonist Vecna by playing the 1986 song Master of Puppets by Metallica.

The band shared a post on their official Instagram page to share their reaction to the scene featuring the guitar-heavy song.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” they wrote. Matt and Ross Duffer are creators of Netflix’s science fiction horror drama series Stranger Things.

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the band added and concluded their post by sharing a video of the scene from Stranger Things.

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” shared an Instagram user. “THIS IS MUSIC,” posted another. “Best scene of the entire series. No debate,” commented a third. “That was the best scene in the whole season,” wrote a fourth.