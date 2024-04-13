 Now, play on Epic Games’ Fortnite, ESA’s Lunar Horizons Moon mission game - Hindustan Times
If you are a gaming fan and love to play Fortnite and are also fascinated by space, then this new game is just for you.

If you are a gaming fan and love to play Fortnite and are also fascinated by space, then this new game is just for you. On Epic Games’ Fortnite, the European Space Agency (ESA) has just launched the Lunar Horizons Moon game.

Yes, you can embark on your own thrilling lunar expedition in Lunar Horizons! This cutting-edge game is a collaboration between Epic Games, ESA, and Hassell among others. The game catapults players into a hyper-realistic lunar setting during a futuristic international mission.

What Lunar Horizons Moon mission game is about

In Lunar Horizons, players assume the role of an astronaut stationed on the Moon's surface, situated near its South Pole. The primary objective? Gather essential resources and utilize them to construct a fully functional lunar habitat. You can get together with friends and engage in multiplayer mode for an unparalleled gaming experience.

ESA astronauts Marco Sieber, Pablo Alvarez Fernandez, and Rosemary Coogan, alongside John McFall from the ESA Astronaut Reserve, undertook the mission to test Lunar Horizons, ensuring its authenticity and immersive gameplay.

More than just fun!

This groundbreaking game isn't just about entertainment—it's an educational journey too. You are virtually on the lunar landscape and interact with fellow astronauts, a fascinating feeling. During play you will get insights into real European Moon missions.

Argonaut!

You will also encounter ESA's revolutionary Argonaut lunar lander, which is slated for deployment aboard an Ariane 6 rocket in forthcoming ESA Moon missions. ESA also provided digital blueprints of the Argonaut for added realism.

How the game was made

The folks at Epic Games collaborated closely with ESA's Human and Robotic Exploration specialists to craft a lifelike 3D lunar environment for Lunar Horizons. Even the simulated lunar gravity has been accurately portrayed.

Lunar Horizons is now available in Fortnite.

