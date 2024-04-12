 Shock finding reveals no gold, platinum created by brightest-ever Supernova explosion recorded in the Universe - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shock finding reveals no gold, platinum created by brightest-ever Supernova explosion recorded in the Universe

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 07:13 PM IST

A huge supernova explosion was recorded in 2022, but shockingly, study shows it produced no gold or platinum.

Gold and platinum are the most precious and priciest metals on Earth. Their available quantity is always scarce and their value as such has always remained at the highest end of the spectrum. But do you know where gold and platinum, or even uranium (all heavy metals), come from? They are birthed in colossal solar explosions, the biggest of them all, and they are called supernovas. That has been the truth that everyone has known and recognised. Till now. In fact, the books may well have to be rewritten as the brightest-ever cosmic explosion - a supernova recorded in 2022 - has revealed that there were no traces of gold or platinum that could be detected in it.

A supernova is widely expected to create heavy metals like gold and platinum - the source of all such metals. (This composite image is of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant.)(REUTERS)
A supernova is widely expected to create heavy metals like gold and platinum - the source of all such metals. (This composite image is of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant.)(REUTERS)

Read More: Solar flare explosion during solar eclipse? What people really saw was this

What really happened during the supernova burst

The source of the explosion was from a distant galaxy 2.4 billion light-years away and the gamma rays it was emitting went on for a long 7-minute spell. Also, it was so powerful that instruments recording it went off scale. It was later revealed that the gamma ray burst was 100 times brighter than any other recorded till then. And that is why it was dubbed the Brightest Of All Time (B.O.A.T.).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read More: NASA’s solar sail to fly in space - no engines, no fuel required

What is the answer?

The research on the issue was co-led by Dr Peter Blanchard, from Northwestern University in Illinois in the US, and he said, “Theorists need to go back and look at why an event like the B.O.A.T is not producing heavy elements when theories and simulations predict that they should.”

The official research was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Read More: Space horror! This asteroid set to get as close as 18700 km to Earth, says NASA

However, some are quite welcoming of this new-found truth. In its report, BBC quoted Prof Catherine Heymans of Edinburgh University and Scotland's Astronomer Royal as saying, “The fact that it is not giving us the answers we want is great, because we can go back to the drawing board and think again and come up with better theories.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Science / Shock finding reveals no gold, platinum created by brightest-ever Supernova explosion recorded in the Universe
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On