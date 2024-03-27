From Michael Jackson to Snoop Dogg, rev up your summer playlist with the hottest GTA soundtracks ahead of GTA 6 release

A GTA BOOM report has revealed that reveals the exact extent of musical detectiveness of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise where the most popular tracks are picked by the gamers. The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

The music division meticulously explored 1,764 songs, 1,320 artists, and 82 in-game audio materials that concluded with rich and cinematic auditory experience.

The research painstakingly enlisted every music track played on the in-game stations of the GTA series right from its earliest version until its latest release along with their Spotify streaming figures. The novelty of this strategy allowed the team to pinpoint the songs, channels and artists that launched the company to stardom as the most successful ones.

Who are in the GTA VI's music list

Topping the charts is Roddy Rich’s ‘The Box,’ boasting a staggering 1,844,560,655 streams on Spotify, a figure that eclipses the average play count of all songs by 195%. This hit single graces the airwaves of Radio Los Santos in both GTA V and GTA San Andreas, marking its indelible mark on the series’ soundscape.

Not far behind, Toto’s ‘Africa’ secures the second spot with 1,675,837,937 plays, surpassing the top ten average by 11%. This classic anthem is a staple of Grand Theft Auto: As a matter of fact, Emotion 98.3 from V.C., still rule the world of virtual gamers.

Michael Jackson’s 'Billie Jean nailed the third place with exactly 1,660,141,361 streams on Spotify. This legendary song is the attraction card of the Flash FM tracklist in GTA Vice City, which provides contradicting proof to the King's timelessness.

The final spots of this list, are taken by Travis Scott’s ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’ with 1,547,829,949 and Dr. Dre’s ‘Still D.R.E’, featuring Snoop Dogg with 1,365,357,215 streams which is considered very close to each other. The radio track appearing in GTA V, on the iFruit, and on West Coast Classics stations additionally makes their brand name more popular.

The research also looks deeply into the music making of the WI previous trailer. The song of Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is a long Road,’ played in the trailer, boosts popularity. The song was moderately popular, having an average Spotify popularity rating of 46 to 50 from January 2021 to December 2023.

After the release of the trailer, the track movement rate achieved 74%, and the playlist reached observant upon a rate of 32,034%, observing 48.2 million songs. The trailer itself is viewed 181 million times on YouTube, while the searches involving the song on Google rose by 100% compared to the date of the release of the trailer.