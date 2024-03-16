Will GTA 6 carry on the GTA online multiplayer? Here's a breakdown

Such buzz, as the gaming community is impatiently waiting for the release of GTA 6, leads to the assumption of whether the multiplayer and GTA Online will continue in the new game or not. The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

If you ask Rockstar Games about their approach for GTA 5 multiplayer, there is no official confirmation yet, with the game's past performance signals a probable outcome that the next 2025 Title will include multiplayer features.

In the past 8 years since GTA 5’s release in 2013, the estimated earnings stand at over $8 billion for Rockstar from GTAV. And involving GTA Online, Take-Two Interactive's most recent fiscal yearly reports credited $500 million. When these numbers can be confirmed, it automatically follows that we will have some multiplayer featuresin GTA 6.

However, Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) wasn't seen immediately at the launch of the game and was introduced a few weeks later. While the reception of the GTA V port is mixed, few doubt the continuation of the tradition by Rockstar through new DLC, vehicles, heists and many more, which remains to be a solid foundation for the game until now.

If Rockstar is planning to release GTA 6, their strategy and progress might, therefore affect the online features timeline. Of course, if the game creator prescribes players to complete the single-player storyline first. Later on, the company may release online gameplay modes after the release of the game as an ongoing practice of GTA 5.

What Rockstar could do?

In such case GTA 6 can be launched simultaneously as complete entertainment package from which players will be able to start playing both the single-player and multiplayer aspects from the very beginning.. This will not only signify a huge change like in the previous film but also a significant step given that it will be a new sequel after a long wait of over a decade.

An option to take turns with friends playing the game separately and then comparing the outcome together, choice to explore the world with friends (playing each other's character) or a failure to integrate any multiplayer mode at all.

GTA 6 is assumed to be recreational with a whole new era of GTA Online that will feature Leonida map. For the first stage, this could be called GTA 6 Online or GTA Online 2 and envision a possible ongoing technical support for GTA 5, which will probably be discontinued together with the existing GTA Online as they reach the end of their service life.

The current GTA Online could be merged into GTA 6 as a standalone component, maintaining separate progress akin to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

A new GTA Online variant could be released alongside GTA 6, potentially leading to the cessation of support for the current GTA Online and GTA 5. However, this seems improbable given the active player base and ongoing revenue generation.

Another intriguing possibility is integrating the current GTA Online’s Los Santos map within GTA 6’s Leonida state, allowing for character progress transfer, similar to The Elder Scrolls series.