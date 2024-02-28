 GTA 6 will probably feature American rapper ScHoolboy Q - Hindustan Times
GTA 6 will probably feature American rapper ScHoolboy Q, singer spills beans

GTA 6 will probably feature American rapper ScHoolboy Q, singer spills beans

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 28, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Rapper ScHoolboy Q drops a hint about his involvement in GTA 6, while celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album Oxymoron.

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in the world, and fans are eagerly waiting for any news or updates about its release date.

ScHoolboy Q drop hints about GTA 6 Radio on social media.(Spotify)

However, some artists and actors have been dropping hints and teases about their possible involvement in the next instalment of the Rockstar franchise.

Since the GTA 6 trailer was released, the internet has been buzzing with rumours and churning speculation about the game.

One of the latest teases came from rapper ScHoolboy Q, who has already collaborated with Rockstar on GTA 5 and GTA Online. On February 25, ScHoolboy Q celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Oxymoron album with an X (formerly Twitter) post. In the same thread, a fan commented, “As long as you drop some heat for GTA 6 radio, we all Gucci”, and tagged the rapper.

ScHoolboy Q responded by quoting the comment and saying, “Ima be on tHere don’t even trip.” This is a clear hint that he might be featured on the GTA 6 radio.

Does this mean ScHoolboy Q is confirmed for GTA 6?

Maybe yes, maybe not. But seeing his track, fans just can't blow out the possibilities.

The Oxymoron performer has already appeared on the GTA Online radio stations with songs like Collard Greens and Hunnid Stax. He is not the only artist who has teased their involvement in GTA 6.

Rapper T-Pain also revealed in a livestream clip that he had to stop playing GTA online because he was working on GTA 6.

“I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA VI, and they told me I couldn’t do RP anymore because it kind of goes against…,” he said.

These teases do not confirm anything, but they suggest that artists are working on GTA Radio,a staple feature of the GTA series since 1997. The radio stations have been a great way for artists to showcase their music to a global audience, and have featured famous hosts like Cara Delevingne and Axl Rose.

