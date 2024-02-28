Bianca flaunts her see through leggings after dinner night with Kanye West

It was a night of contrasts for Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, who turned heads with their outfits as they left a posh restaurant in Paris. The Mirror US caught a glimpse of the couple, who looked very happy and in love. Bianca Censori bares it all in Paris with Kanye West(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

Bianca opted for a more see-through look

Bianca, a 29-year-old model for Kanye’s Yeezy brand, is known for her daring fashion choices and this time was no exception. She wore only a pair of see-through brown leggings and a tight blue top that left little to the imagination. She also went braless, making her look even more stunning. She completed her outfit with brown boots that matched her leggings, and kept her makeup and hair simple.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kanye went for the conservative one

Kanye, on the other hand, opted for a more conservative look. The 46-year-old rapper donned a black raincoat and baggy black pants. He also wore Nike gloves, which was a clear statement against Adidas, his former partner. He had recently posted a video on his social media, accusing the company of “selling fake Yeezys”.

ALSO READ| Bianca Censori’s ‘no pants’ trend hits Milan, stuns in ‘scandalous’ leather look with Kanye at fashion week

The pair were seen leaving Ferdi, a restaurant that serves French cuisine and desserts, on Monday night.

Bianca flaunted her curves to the paparazzi as she walked to their SUV, while Kanye smiled and held her hand. Ferdi is an interesting choice for the couple, as it is also a favorite spot for Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who once raved about their cheeseburger as the “world’s best”.

Earlier that day, Kanye and Bianca had also visited Fendi, a luxury fashion store, where they did some shopping. Bianca was spotted looking at various clothes, while Kanye gave her his opinion. They also chatted with the staff as they browsed the pricey items.

The couple’s romantic date night in Paris followed their appearance at Kanye’s album listening party in the city, where Bianca showed her affection for Kanye’s daughter North West. The 10-year-old girl was seen holding Bianca’s hand and listening to her whisper in her ear, as they watched Kanye perform.

ALSO READ| Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer arrested for pro-Palestine protest in New York. See pic

A video of the sweet moment was shared on TikTok, where fans praised Bianca for her bond with North.

“The kids being comfortable around Bianca speaks volumes,” one fan commented.

Another one wrote, “Love that for northie she needs someone like bianca.”