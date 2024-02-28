Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer arrested for pro-Palestine protest in New York. See pic

Amid calls for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Hunter Schafer, known for the teen drama television series Euphoria, was detained at a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday. As per a report by BNN Breaking, Hunter, along with 50 activists from the Jewish Voice for Peace, were detained during a protest at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center in New York. Also read | Susan Sarandon apologises after pro-Palestinian rally remarks: ‘Phrasing was a terrible mistake’ Hunter Schafer called for a ceasefire and advocated for peace in New York City.

Hunter Schafer's arrest

Their demonstration, reportedly aimed at disrupting US President Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, spotlighted the urgent pleas for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Hunter's arrest brought to light the escalating pressures on the Biden administration to reconsider its stance and push for a ceasefire.

More about Hunter Schafer

After making her acting debut as trans teen Jules Vaughn in HBO’s hit series Euphoria in 2019, Hunter Schafer was seen as Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023. She has also modelled for Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Rick Owens, Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger, Thierry Mugler, Coach, Maison Margiela, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Versus Versace, Emilio Pucci, Ann Demeulemeester and Erdem, among other designer labels.

This is not the first time the actor made news for standing up for a social cause. For her activism against an anti-LGBT legislation HB2, Teen Vogue listed Hunter on its 21 Under 21 list in 2017. In 2021, Time named her on its Next list of '100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future', with a tribute written by Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

Other celebs at pro-Palestine protests

In December 2023, veteran Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon apologised via an Instagram post for the comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York in November 2023.

At the rally, the actor had said, “There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.” UTA or United Talent Agency, one of Hollywood's premiere talent agencies, had subsequently dropped Susan as a client over the remarks.

