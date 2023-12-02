Susan Sarandon apologises for antisemitic remarks at pro-Palestinian rally: ‘A terrible mistake…’

Susan Sarandon is finally apologising to anyone she offended for the anti-semitic remarks she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York in November. On Friday, December 1, 2023, the actress took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement, explaining that she had not planned to speak but was invited to the stage to say a few words.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, the actress took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement, explaining that she had not planned to speak but was invited to the stage to say a few words. However, she termed her statement as a “terrible mistake of phrasing,” as what she implied to say that “until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She then highlighted the centuries of Jewish oppression and genocide in Europe, along with the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA.

Apologising, she said, “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity, I am sorry I failed to do so.”

In a rally at Manhattan's Union Square on November 17, 2023, the actress said, Jews are “getting a taste of what it is like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

The demonstrators were at a pro-Palestinian rally against the Israel-Hamas war, which broke out after the terrorist group invaded the Jewish state on October 10, 2023. The Hamas terrorists slaughtered some 1,400 Jews, including babies.

Following her remarks at the rally, the Hollywood actress was dropped by her talent agency.

Social Media Reaction to Susan's Apology

Social Media users are not so acceptive of the actress's apology which came 13 days post she made the statement. Here are some of the reactions:

“She is not sorry or she wouldn't have been a part of it. Your only sorry when you get so much backlash and lose a fan base.” commented a user on X.

“Too late. You said it and you meant it.” added another.

“And now she is free to work again” pointed out another X user.