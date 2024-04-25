NO Diddy: Gucci Mane declares war on Sean Combs with brutal diss track TakeDat

Gucci Mane has just declared war, and this summer just got a whole lot hotter. From name-drops to diss tracks, music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is no longer revered in the industry following serious allegations. After several singers took jabs at Diddy for his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking case, Gucci Mane rolled out a fiery diss track titled TakeDat, targeting Sean Combs with ruthless wordplay and icy insults. Gucci Mane Takes Aim at Diddy with Fiery Diss Track 'TakeDat'

Gucci Mane mocks Diddy in new diss track

If you thought there weren’t enough rap beefs going on in the industry, wait until you hear this. After Drake vs. Lamar, and then Kanye ripping on Drake, it’s time for trap musician to take a dig at the infamous bad boy of the industry, Diddy. On Wednesday, April 24, the Atlanta-bred rapper dropped the new summer anthem TakeDat which pokes fun at Diddy.

“I’m just f*cking around, but no Diddy.” Mane raps in the opening line of his new song. While the song progressed with different verses, fans were quick to notice the hook- No Diddy.

“I got a Yung Miami b*tch from the city / I’m spendin’ money like a trick (No Diddy),” more or less the song took several jabs at the music mogul and the allegations surrounding him. “But she can’t be underage (No Diddy).” Gucci Mane didn’t mince his words when referring to several of Diddy’s alleged crimes, for which he recently drew attention from the Department of Homeland Security. Diddy's homes in LA and Miami were raided in connection to sex trafficking.

Fans react to Gucci Mane’s new song about Diddy

“Gucci Mane just released a song mentioning Diddy; the hook is 'No Diddy,' a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In one clip, the rapper was even seen recreating Diddy’s infamous scene surrounded by girls. Another wrote, 'Gucci Mane recreates classic Diddy moment in his new music video.' More chimed in with comments like 'Hip Hop is back..legend is back' and 'This was not on my list.'”

Know Sean Diddy Combs

The 54-year-old record producer has been accused of severe allegations by five of his once-close acquaintances. The most serious accusations came from Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, who previously worked with Diddy and filed a lawsuit with charges of sexual harassment, rape, battery and more. Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie Ventura started the row of turmoil for the music legend after slamming him with allegations in a lawsuit settled back in November.