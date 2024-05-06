Queen of Tears closes final chapter on top of buzzworthy drama rankings, Lovely Runner cemented as new favourite

The much-awaited buzzworthy K-drama and actor rankings chart is finally out! Wrapping up the fourth week of April, the Good Data Corporation's recently revealed weekly list weighed the buzz generated by ongoing TV dramas and the hold their cast members had on the audience. Queen of Tears and its leading cast duo Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won dominated the most buzzworthy drama and actor list. The Lovely Runner team (Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon) trailed close behind at the second spot in April Week 4.(tvN)

tvN's Queen of Tears, which has now stolen the title of the king of record-breaking streaks, once again dominated the final April week list. With both lists of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors commanded by the Queen of Tears team, the 16-episode-long romantic comedy concluded its run on Sunday, April 28. Despite the series' fan reviews sinking over time, with many complaining about the series being overshadowed by outdated, hackneyed tropes, the Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won-starrer perfectly rounded off its eight-week spell at the top-most rank on this list.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Queen of Tears' finale rankings

Since its March 9 premiere on tvN, Queen of Tears has maintained its awe-inspiring buzz-winning streak on Good Data Corporation’s weekly charts. Akin to its previous rankings, it again charted at No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas. Meanwhile, its leading cast members, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, respectively stole the top two ranks.

Also read | 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards lineup, where to watch, nominees and other deets to look out for before the ceremony

Occupying a total of five spots, other cast members Park Sung Hoon, Lee Mi Sook, and Lee Joo Bin followed at No. 5, 8 and 10, respectively.

Growing love for Lovely Runner and its cast members

Fans continue to constantly shower tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner and its leads with unwavering support and adoration each week. The time-travel romance fantasy genre-blend series reclaimed its long-maintained No. 2 on the list.

On the flip side, its cast members held three spots on the actors' chart. While the main duo of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon trailed close behind the Queen of Tears pair at spots No.3 and No. 4, respectively, Song Geon Hee claimed his position at No. 6.

Other top-ranking K-dramas streaming on OTT

Streaming on Disney Plus, MBC's latest retro drama, Chief Detective 1958, took the third spot on the drama list. Meanwhile, leading star Lee Je Hoon firmly stood at the seventh spot on the actor list.

Wholehearted OTT premieres, Goodbye Earth (Netflix), Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix) and Blood Free (Disney Plus) claimed spots at No. 5, 6 and 8 on the TV-OTT weekly list.

Also read | Ateez, BTS' J-Hope, Le Sserafim, Tomorrow X Together and more prevail on top of Billboard's World Albums Chart

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in the fourth week of April

TV-OTT TV 1. Queen of Tears (tvN) 1. Queen of Tears (tvN) 2. Lovely Runner (tvN) 2. Lovely Runner (tvN) 3. Chief Detective 1958 (MBC) 3. Chief Detective 1958 (MBC) 4. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection (SBS) 4. The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection (SBS) 5. Goodbye Earth (Netflix) 5. Beauty and Mr Romantic (KBS2) 6. Parasyte: The Grey (Netflix) 6. Nothing Uncovered / Grabbed by the Collar (KBS2) 7. Beauty and Mr Romantic (KBS2) 7. The Third Marriage (MBC) 8. Blood Free (Disney+) 8. Missing Crown Prince (MBN) 9. Nothing Uncovered / Grabbed by the Collar (KBS2) 9. Hide (JTBC) 10. The Third Marriage (MBC) 10. The Two Sisters (KBS2)

Top 10 drama actors, who generated the most buzz in the final week of April