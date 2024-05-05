2024 Baeksang Arts Awards lineup, where to watch, nominees and other deets to look out for before the ceremony

As one of the most prestigious Korean award ceremonies, the Baeksang Arts Awards series is a highly anticipated annual event. This year's resplendent formalities, honouring contributions to the K-drama and Korean cinema and theatre industries, will be held at COEX, Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Wonderland co-stars Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy will be hosting the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards with Shin Dong Yup on May 7, 2024.

Recognising undeniable talents and performances witnessed in the past year, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards seek professionalism as their priority after conducting a rigorous screening of potential candidates for the much-awaited night of the year. Evaluations encompass varied categories, including TV, OTT, Korean plays performed in the country and more.

The 60th anniversary of the esteemed entertainment awards indisputably boasts a gathering of highly acclaimed stars from various walks of the industry. Among the upcoming event's star-studded lineup of award presenters, a plethora of past year's winners will take the stage to respectably pass on the accolades to this year's winners.

Here's the recently revealed guest list for the upcoming ceremony.

60th Baeksang Arts Awards Lineup

Following the well-established and long-running tradition of Korean award shows that generally pledge their allegiance to a definitive hosting lineup, this year's ceremony will also be hosted by comedian and TV personality Shin Dong Yup and co-stars of the 2024 sci-fi film Wonderland, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum.

According to the presenter, lineup announced for the forthcoming awards show, former Daesang (Grand Prize) winners Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) and director Park Chan Wook (Decision to Leave) will respectably pass on the honours to the night's winners. Additionally, sought-after actors Lee Sung Min and Song Hye Kyo, Ryu Jun Yeol and Tang Wei, Jo Woo Jin and Lim Ji Yeon, Byun Yo Han and Park Se Wan, and Kim Jong Kook and Lee Eun Ji will reportedly be presenting in pairs.

Last year's rookie actors Moon Sang Min, Roh Yoon Seo, and Kim Si Eun, who've now found their grounded footing in the industry, will be presenting awards on Tuesday as well. Park Jin Young (aka GOT7's Jinyoung), who's signed up with BH Entertainment, also won the Best New Actor award in the film category in 2023 for his role in Christmas Carol. However, since he's completing his military obligation at present, his labelmate Jang Dong Yoon will be taking his place at the ceremony.

Other A-list stars expected to be in attendance at the event include Kim Moo Yeol and Park Ji Hwan (The Roundup: Punishment), Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee (The Atypical Family), Lee Jun Ho (for upcoming series - Cashero), Shin Ha Kyun (upcoming K-drama - The Auditors) and Lee Min Jung. Former All About My Romance (2013) co-stars Ha Kyun and Min Jung's reunion is one of the prime highlights of their year's ceremony.

Among many other stars attending the show, Ha Ji Seong, Gil Hae Yeon, Kim Min Su, Jung Jae Hyun, and Psick Show's Lee Yong Joo were also announced as presenters.

Where to watch the ceremony?: Although the international streaming platform is yet to be announced, the 60th edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards will be simultaneously broadcast live on South Korean networks JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4. Last year's event was also streamed live on TikTok, but no such announcement has been officially released for the 2024 show yet.

2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

TV shows and films with the highest number of nods for this year are as follows:

Films TV Shows Exhuma (8) Moving (7) 12.12: The Day (7) The Good Bad Mother (4) Smugglers (5) A Killer Paradox / Boyhood / Daily Dose of Sunshine / Mask Girl / My Dearest / Revenant / The Worst of Evil (3) Citizen of a Kind / Concrete Utopia / Hopeless (4)

In addition to the main award categories, two voting-based trophies, the Prizm Popularity Award (Female / Male), will be handed out at the venue. The voting period for the same commenced on April 25 and closed on May 4. As of the final day of voting, IVE's Yujin and actor Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears) were leading the respective categories.

Check out the complete nominations list here.