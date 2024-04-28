2024 May K-drama premieres: The 8 Show on Netflix, Begins Youth, Disney Plus' Uncle Samsik and others

May K-drama releases are ready to transport us to elseworlds replete with stories we can't get enough of. Brimming with fantastical undertones, comical comfort, romantic turns, suspense twists and whatnot, the forthcoming series across several OTT platforms boasts a diverse lineup of content that will shower you with the right amount of emotion per your desire on a weekly basis. The 8 Show premieres on Netflix on May 17, whereas Uncle Samsik will debut on Disney+ on May 15, 2024.

Here's what you can look forward to in the coming month.

K-dramas releasing in May 2024

1. Frankly Speaking / No Secrets

Release Date: May 1

Cast: Ko Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na and Joo Jong Hyuk

Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Wednesday-Thursday on JTBC, streaming on Netflix.

Plot: Netflix's official logline for the K-drama reads, “A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.”

2. The Atypical Family

Release Date: May 4

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim and Claudia Kim

Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Saturday-Sunday on JTBC, streaming on Netflix

Plot: The official description of the drama on Netflix reads, “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.”

3. The Brave Yong Soo Jung

Release Date: May 6

Cast: Uhm Hyun Kyung, Seo Jun Young, Kwon Hwa Woon and Lim Ju Eun.

Where to watch: Monday-Friday on MBC TV

Plot: Yong Soo Jung finds booming popularity with her refreshing charms taking over her time as a home shopping host. Becoming an inspiring force for women and girls, she's indeed a force to reckon with on the professional front.

However, a starkly contrasting vision prevails in her personal life. She attributes her stale romantic life to her inability to confidently approach a man.

The entire scenario is flipped around when she gets involved with Yeo Eui Joo (a man emerging from a destitute background unbeknownst to his real identity as the second grandson of the magnate Masung Group) despite her initial crush on Joo Woo Jin on Joo Woo Jin, the proud successor of the Masung Group.

4. Begins Youth

Release Date: Part 2 on May 7, Part 3 on May 14

Cast: Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, Jeon Jin Seo

Episodes: 4

Where to watch: A new streaming platform by The Finger Labs that is powered by Web 3.0 technology - Xclusive.

Plot: Based on the sporadic chronology of BTS' fictional storyline encompassing formats such as music videos, the Save Me webtoon, the HYYH Notes and more, Begins Youth, a youthful fantasy series, is set to premiere on April 30. It follows seven young boys undergoing their coming-of-age chapters rife with personal hardships, as they must come together to find out the true meaning of life.

5. The Midnight Romance at Hagwon

Release Date: May 11

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Saturday-Sunday on tvN, streaming on local OTT platform TVING.

Plot: The romantic melodrama series builds up a real-life bond between Seo Hye Jin, a veteran star tutor, and Lee Jun Ho, a new lecturer who returns to his old alma mater. Returning after a decade, he decides to stir things up by pursuing his lingering feelings for his first love - Seo Hye Jin - in a secret midnight romance. The show will paint an unseen picture of academy teachers, whose personal lives and identities beyond their profession are often forgotten about.

6. Dare to Love Me

Release Date: May 13

Cast: Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Monday-Tuesday on KBS2, may stream on Viki/Viu.

Plot: A polite and sincere romance shapes up between a noble scholar overflowing with humanity and wisdom and a woman who impulsively yearns to be treated wholeheartedly.

7. Crash

Release Date: May 13

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul and Choi Moon Hee

Episodes: 12

Where to watch: ENA

Plot: After covering heart-rending narratives following police detectives, first responders and more such professions, this upcoming K-drama will explore the world of traffic crime. An underdog traffic crime investigation sets out on bumpy roads to resolve car crimes such as insurance fraud, autonomous driving, self-harm blackmail and more. A squad of three misfit investigators comes together to take down crime as their individual eccentricities balance off against each other's personalities.

8. Uncle Samsik

Release Date: May 15

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo and Seo Hyun Woo

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot: The period drama series marks the legendary Korean actor Song Kang Ho's TV series debut with Uncle Samsik. Set in the backdrop of early 1960s South Korea, the series follows two men who find an anchor in their bromance despite the turbulent history of the country.

9. The 8 Show

Release Date: May 17

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon and Lee Joo Young

Episodes: 8

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: Netflix's official description of the psychological thriller series reads, “Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous show where they earn money as time passes.”

10. Not Strong, But Attractive Homicide Squad / Not Very Powerful, but Attractive

Release Date: May 22

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, Park Se Wan and Lee Seung Woo

Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Wednesday-Thursday on SBS

Plot: This May drama is a crime comedy series centred around the nation's lowest-ranking homicide squad that ultimately sets about on way to become the best team after coming together with an elite squad leader.

11. Connection

Release Date: May 24

Cast: Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, Jung Yoo Min, Kim Kyung Nam and Jung Jae Kwang

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: Friday-Saturday on SBS TV

Plot: Studio S' psychological crime series embarks on an unexpected, twisted journey as a 20-year-old friendship unravels only when an ace detective looks into the mystery of his friend's death, involving 5 billion won of insurance money.

11. Bitter Sweet Hell

Release Date: May 24

Cast: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young

Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Friday-Saturday on MBC TV

Plot: MBC's upcoming black comedy thriller series is centred around the unlikely duo of Korea's best psychological counsellor, Noh Young Won, and her mother-in-law, Hong Sa Gang, who forge an unprecedented alliance when an anonymous blackmailer seeks to upend the former's career and family.

12. Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella

Release Date: May 2024

Cast: Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Jun Young

Episodes: 10

Where to watch: TVING

Plot: In this rom-com saga, Moon Cha Min comes from a wealthy chaebol family and couldn't care less about women, who, according to him, are seemingly perpetually stuck in their implausible dreams of a Cinderella-like romance fantasy.

Cut to his fated encounter with Shim Jae Rim, his social club's manager who wishes to pull herself out of her poor rut and find herself, Prince Charming. What do you expect will happen opposites collide?