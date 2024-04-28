2024 May K-drama premieres: The 8 Show on Netflix, Begins Youth, Disney Plus' Uncle Samsik and others
From Netflix's The 8 Show premiere to Song Kang Ho finally making his K-drama debut with Uncle Samsik, here's a consolidated list of upcoming Korean series.
May K-drama releases are ready to transport us to elseworlds replete with stories we can't get enough of. Brimming with fantastical undertones, comical comfort, romantic turns, suspense twists and whatnot, the forthcoming series across several OTT platforms boasts a diverse lineup of content that will shower you with the right amount of emotion per your desire on a weekly basis.
Here's what you can look forward to in the coming month.
K-dramas releasing in May 2024
1. Frankly Speaking / No Secrets
Release Date: May 1
Cast: Ko Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na and Joo Jong Hyuk
Episodes: 12
Where to watch: Wednesday-Thursday on JTBC, streaming on Netflix.
Plot: Netflix's official logline for the K-drama reads, “A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.”
2. The Atypical Family
Release Date: May 4
Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim and Claudia Kim
Episodes: 12
Where to watch: Saturday-Sunday on JTBC, streaming on Netflix
Plot: The official description of the drama on Netflix reads, “Once blessed with unique superpowers, a family loses their abilities due to modern-day problems — until a mysterious woman changes everything.”
3. The Brave Yong Soo Jung
Release Date: May 6
Cast: Uhm Hyun Kyung, Seo Jun Young, Kwon Hwa Woon and Lim Ju Eun.
Where to watch: Monday-Friday on MBC TV
Plot: Yong Soo Jung finds booming popularity with her refreshing charms taking over her time as a home shopping host. Becoming an inspiring force for women and girls, she's indeed a force to reckon with on the professional front.
Also read | Queen of Tears scores highest Saturday ratings ahead of finale; Missing Crown Prince peaks with new record
However, a starkly contrasting vision prevails in her personal life. She attributes her stale romantic life to her inability to confidently approach a man.
The entire scenario is flipped around when she gets involved with Yeo Eui Joo (a man emerging from a destitute background unbeknownst to his real identity as the second grandson of the magnate Masung Group) despite her initial crush on Joo Woo Jin on Joo Woo Jin, the proud successor of the Masung Group.
4. Begins Youth
Release Date: Part 2 on May 7, Part 3 on May 14
Cast: Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yoon Woo, Jung Woo Jin, Jeon Jin Seo
Episodes: 4
Where to watch: A new streaming platform by The Finger Labs that is powered by Web 3.0 technology - Xclusive.
Plot: Based on the sporadic chronology of BTS' fictional storyline encompassing formats such as music videos, the Save Me webtoon, the HYYH Notes and more, Begins Youth, a youthful fantasy series, is set to premiere on April 30. It follows seven young boys undergoing their coming-of-age chapters rife with personal hardships, as they must come together to find out the true meaning of life.
5. The Midnight Romance at Hagwon
Release Date: May 11
Cast: Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon
Episodes: 16
Where to watch: Saturday-Sunday on tvN, streaming on local OTT platform TVING.
Plot: The romantic melodrama series builds up a real-life bond between Seo Hye Jin, a veteran star tutor, and Lee Jun Ho, a new lecturer who returns to his old alma mater. Returning after a decade, he decides to stir things up by pursuing his lingering feelings for his first love - Seo Hye Jin - in a secret midnight romance. The show will paint an unseen picture of academy teachers, whose personal lives and identities beyond their profession are often forgotten about.
6. Dare to Love Me
Release Date: May 13
Cast: Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young
Episodes: 16
Where to watch: Monday-Tuesday on KBS2, may stream on Viki/Viu.
Plot: A polite and sincere romance shapes up between a noble scholar overflowing with humanity and wisdom and a woman who impulsively yearns to be treated wholeheartedly.
7. Crash
Release Date: May 13
Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul and Choi Moon Hee
Episodes: 12
Where to watch: ENA
Plot: After covering heart-rending narratives following police detectives, first responders and more such professions, this upcoming K-drama will explore the world of traffic crime. An underdog traffic crime investigation sets out on bumpy roads to resolve car crimes such as insurance fraud, autonomous driving, self-harm blackmail and more. A squad of three misfit investigators comes together to take down crime as their individual eccentricities balance off against each other's personalities.
Also read | Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids, EXO's DO and others confirm Kpop comebacks of May 2024
8. Uncle Samsik
Release Date: May 15
Cast: Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo and Seo Hyun Woo
Episodes: 16
Where to watch: Disney+
Plot: The period drama series marks the legendary Korean actor Song Kang Ho's TV series debut with Uncle Samsik. Set in the backdrop of early 1960s South Korea, the series follows two men who find an anchor in their bromance despite the turbulent history of the country.
9. The 8 Show
Release Date: May 17
Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon and Lee Joo Young
Episodes: 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Plot: Netflix's official description of the psychological thriller series reads, “Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous show where they earn money as time passes.”
10. Not Strong, But Attractive Homicide Squad / Not Very Powerful, but Attractive
Release Date: May 22
Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, Park Se Wan and Lee Seung Woo
Episodes: 12
Where to watch: Wednesday-Thursday on SBS
Plot: This May drama is a crime comedy series centred around the nation's lowest-ranking homicide squad that ultimately sets about on way to become the best team after coming together with an elite squad leader.
11. Connection
Release Date: May 24
Cast: Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, Jung Yoo Min, Kim Kyung Nam and Jung Jae Kwang
Episodes: 16
Where to watch: Friday-Saturday on SBS TV
Plot: Studio S' psychological crime series embarks on an unexpected, twisted journey as a 20-year-old friendship unravels only when an ace detective looks into the mystery of his friend's death, involving 5 billion won of insurance money.
11. Bitter Sweet Hell
Release Date: May 24
Cast: Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young
Episodes: 12
Where to watch: Friday-Saturday on MBC TV
Plot: MBC's upcoming black comedy thriller series is centred around the unlikely duo of Korea's best psychological counsellor, Noh Young Won, and her mother-in-law, Hong Sa Gang, who forge an unprecedented alliance when an anonymous blackmailer seeks to upend the former's career and family.
12. Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella
Release Date: May 2024
Cast: Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Jun Young
Episodes: 10
Where to watch: TVING
Plot: In this rom-com saga, Moon Cha Min comes from a wealthy chaebol family and couldn't care less about women, who, according to him, are seemingly perpetually stuck in their implausible dreams of a Cinderella-like romance fantasy.
Cut to his fated encounter with Shim Jae Rim, his social club's manager who wishes to pull herself out of her poor rut and find herself, Prince Charming. What do you expect will happen opposites collide?
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.