Lovely Runner Episode 8: Queen of weekday drama ratings holds strong despite slight dip; Here's how other shows fared

After breaking its weekday ratings record on Monday with an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5%, tvN's Lovely Runner has maintained its #1 spot among ongoing Monday-Tuesday dramas. Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok in stills from Lovely Runner Episode 8.(tvN)

Per Nielsen Korean, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's time-travel saga's Episode 8, airing on April 30, gained a nationwide rating of 4.1%. Despite the modestly sinking numbers, the romantic comedy shenanigans of the much-loved onscreen pair continue to rule over the Monday-Tuesday drama timeslot.

What's next on Lovely Runner Episode 9?

*Spoilers ahead*

The April 30 entry to the series tugged at the viewers' heartstrings, boasting Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae's swoonworthy heart connection. However, its final moments equally shook the audience when Sol discovered Sun Jae's sasaeng fan/stalker fan.

Despite Sol's conviction to protect him, things don't end favourably for her as Sun Jae is still attacked by someone regardless of far extent she's been pulling herself to avert the fated incident.

The Episode 9 preview shows Sol debating whether to push the button and avail her last chance to jump back into time to rectify the future. The mystery around these time travel escapades deepens as Tae Sung's father gets involved in an investigation linked to Im Sol, as foreshadowed in an earlier episode. Meanwhile, pressure builds up on her as the opportunities to travel back in time run low on fuel.

Other weekday drama ratings

KBS2's Nothing Uncovered and ENA's The Midnight Studio trail behind tvN's drama series like underrated outings. Despite their meagrely satisfactory numbers, both shows witnessed a slight spike in their episode ratings.

Episode 14 (Tuesday) of the former melodrama series starring Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Seung Jo amassed an average nationwide rating of 3.1%, rising above its Monday score of 2.4%.

On the other hand, Episode 15 of ENA's heartwarming fantasy chaos led by Joo Won and Kwon Nara garnered nearly 2% ratings, springing up from Monday's 1.6% score.

Mapping out a similar episode run, both shows are reaching their finale turns in the approaching week.