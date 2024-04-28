Queen of Screams! Kim Soo Hyun, Ji Won stunned by massive fan turnout at Queen of Tears wrap-up party

Queen of Tears, tvN's highest-rated K-drama, is nearing its conclusion with just one episode remaining. The finale is scheduled to air on April 28, KST, sparking debates online about whether it will have a happy or open ending. The leading cast of the show, including Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, recently celebrated the wrap-up party with the entire crew and cast. The event drew an incredible and enthusiastic fan turnout, leaving everyone stunned by the overwhelming support. Kim Soo Hyun, Ji Won stunned by massive fan turnout at Queen of Tears wrap-up party(Pic Credit: 1 asia, X (twitter))

Queen of Tears wrap-up party

Numerous photos and videos from the set have been shared online, showing the amazing Kim Soo Hyun interacting with his fans. At one point, he even screamed 'Hong Hae in', which made everyone laugh with his witty humour. Meanwhile, leading lady Kim Ji Won appeared visibly emotional and stunned by the massive crowd gathered outside the venue to show their support and encouragement. The crowd of fans and journalists was so huge that the sidewalks were completely blocked off. It was a truly sweet and heartwarming scene!

“Baek Hyunwoo's popularity is no joke; men and women are shouting his name, Kim Soohyun, Soohyunah #KimSoohyun never stops creating a syndrome.” A fan wrote on X (Twitter) next to the video which showed the Its Okay to Not be Okay star interacting with the crowd as he stepped outside his car.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won at Queen of Tears party

While fans cheering for the stars and their shows is not unusual, the genuine surprise and disbelief on Kim Ji Won's face reflects the immense love and impact that the Netflix series Queen of Tears has had on viewers both domestically and on the global front. Decked out in a smart white blazer, with gold buttons, and jeans that are more of a classic style, Ji Won spoke to the crowd and delivered a sweet moment that had everyone in tears of joy.

Shortly after the entry of Queen Group conglomerate's heiress, Kim Soo Hyun made an entrance looking dapper in a black all-over outfit. Sporting a black tunic paired with sleek trousers and white sneakers, he turned on the heat leaving fans screaming his name. Although his popularity in the Korean entertainment industry is well-known given he is the top-paid star, his role in this new show has undoubtedly enhanced his standing even further. Supporting cast members, including Park Sung Hoon, who portrays the antagonist Yoon Eun Sung also joined the celebration.

“Kim Ji Won was so surprised and cant believe the amount of fans who came to the wrap up party shes so cute.” Another fan wrote on X. “Kim jiwoon doing the TT pose during the Queen Of Tears wrap-up party venue.”

Queen of Tears special episode

On April 23rd, tvN revealed that Queen of Tears' penultimate and last episodes (episodes 15 & 16) will be aired at 9:10 p.m., with the first episode (Hyun Woo & Hae In) 10 minutes earlier than usual. There were rumours about special episodes airing on May first week, however looks like that’s not the case.

Viewers will be able to watch Queen of Tears for 10 minutes more than usual. Some people think that this extra time could mean that more content will be added to the show than what was originally planned. The change in plan occurred after many fans expressed their disappointment with the show’s conclusion and demanded more screentime for the leads.