Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 delayed by one week: Release date, spoilers and leaks

JJK Chapter 259 approaches, a harbinger of chaos. Will Sukuna unleash his full fury, or will a hidden player enter the fray? Yuji's showdown with Sukuna has reached a boiling high and chapter 258 was a major turning point in the story after the 'grand awakening' and a significant setback. The leading antagonist remains a formidable opponent, standing strong against the sorcerers. Here’s the release date and all the spoilers you are craving for. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Sukuna's reign of chaos continues. Will Yuji's power-up be enough to defeat the King of Curses?(X, formerly Twitter)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 release date

The aftermath of chapter 258 is clear: defeating the King of Curses is no small feat. Yuji and his sorcerers will need to giantly boost their efforts, strategies, and strength. But fear not, for the next big showdown is set for May 12th, 2024! Be sure to catch the latest chapter officially and for free on Shonen Jump or the Manga Plus app.

No JJK for next week

Spoilers and leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 are expected to start popping up around the week of May 8 or May 9. Next week, the Japanese manga magazine that prints the manga will be taking a break due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan. Golden Week is celebrated from April 29 to May 5 each year, and it's a time for people to get away from work and school and travel around the country.

What to expect from JJK Chapter 259

With Sukuna’s power unleashed, the stakes are higher than ever. Rumours are speculating that sorcerers will fall victim to his power, and some even predict multiple casualties. However, the ultimate concern remains Yuji's survival. Theories abound, with some fans anticipating a focus on Hakari and Urame in the upcoming chapter. The cliffhanger ending of Chapter 258 promises a thrilling continuation, and many expect Yuji to mount a massive comeback against Sukuna by the conclusion.

Yuji’s controversial soul-swapping ability explained

Chapter 258 wraps up with a bang, and fans are expecting Yuji to make a big comeback by the end of the week against Sukuna. But what's behind Yuji's unexpected power-up? His unique soul-swapping ability which he acquired by consuming death paintings was a total game-changer. Ui Ui’s ability to transport objects or souls when he’s near them is what makes Yuji’s recent meteoric rise in power possible. He’s been constantly exchanging souls with others to learn different techniques. Thanks to Ui Ui, Yuji can now face the king of curses on equal terms.