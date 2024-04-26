One Piece Season 2 gets exciting Netflix release window: Filming starts sooner than expected

Ahoy, One Piece fans! Excited about some big filming updates? Season 2 of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series just set sail with a release window and exciting development. After a long wait, Netflix is finally ready to bring Godoy's (Luffy) next adventure to the OTT. Production starts this June, meaning we won't have to wait as long as anticipated to see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates return! One Piece live action: Netflix shares new behind the scenes footage (Image via Netflix)

One Piece Season 2 release window

Fans of Eiichiro Oda's manga have been eagerly craving updates on the new live-action series, and the latest news is finally here. According to What’s On Netflix, the production of Season 2 of One Piece will be shot over a seven-month period, beginning in June 2024 and ending in January 2025. That means there’s a good chance that fans will be able to look forward to a new season of One Piece in the first quarter of 2025.

Considering that season 1 of the show also underwent a seven-month filming period, there is no possibility of a delay for season 2 unless hit with some serious challenges.

One Piece Season 2 onboards new co-executive

“I’ve been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don’t come bigger or more beloved than One Piece,” Tracz, co-creator and executive producer of Disney’s Percy Jackson: The World’s End and The Olympians, opened up about Season 2 filming and how he’ll be involved.

“I’m a huge fan of Oda-san’s incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season 1. So it’s a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season 2.” He added in his statement as per Dexerto.

One Piece season 2 potential plot

It looks like Season 2 will start in Loguetown before heading into the wild west. The main focus is likely to be on the new character Smoker, who was last seen in the season 1 finale burning Luffy’s wanted poster. The details suggest the show intends to stay faithful to the manga, bringing fans all the details they crave.

In its first weekend of release on Netflix in August 2023, One Piece surpassed Stranger Things' record to become the most watched TV show in 84 different countries worldwide.

One Piece season 2 cast

Get ready to see your favourite pirates return! Season 2 brings back the core cast of One Piece. This includes: