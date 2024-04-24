One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers: Zoro is missed; Dr Vegapunk's world-sinking message plays out

A brief overview of the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1113 leaked online, relaying the potential events of the following happenings in the manga. Last week's edition ended with a suspenseful twist as Saint Marcus Mars encountered something consequential in Punk Records. The latest emerging set of spoilers for this week's arrival is again bound to leave the fans hanging for more. Zoro and Dr Vegapunk in One Piece anime.

Following the recent three-week hiatus, Eiichiro Oda's manga returned with its new issue in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last week. Although Chapter 1113 picks up right from where the previous cumulation of actions left us, fans will have to wait for the subsequent chapter a tad bit longer.

One Piece Chapter 1113 is set to arrive on Monday, April 29, at 12 am JST on Viz Media, Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, due to the incoming Golden Week holiday, Chapter 1114 will face a week's delay.

Spoilers revealed thus far for the next chapter primarily explore Dr Vegapunk and his eerie broadcast. Here's what we know so far. Today's leaks don't mention Luffy, and Zorro was once again kept out of the conversation like last week's spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1113 Spoilers

The first round of One Piece manga spoilers for Chapter 1113 begins with Saint Mars astounded to see Dr Vegapunk's “big head” in a tank. Last week's spoilers ended with him finally chancing upon the Transmission Transponder Snail. This week's chapter will build on that vision as Mars seemingly destroys it, only to find out later that it was fake.

The unprecedented revelation again leaves the broadcast source mired in mystery. As the spoilers focus on Vegapunk's message broadcast, with extra attention on his brain, one can't help but draw connections between the two. Fans also initiated juxtaposing the imagery with how Albert Einstein's brain (stolen by the pathologist on call, Thomas Harvey, after his death) was also detached from his body. Similarly, Vegapunk's unusually big-sized brain seems to have been fashioned after Einstein's case.

Dr Vegapunk's broadcast consumes the world as more and more people dive into heavy discussions around it. The countdown finally concludes and the actual message is revealed. The focus shifts to confused Gorosei, as they mull over what Vegapunk could be saying.

Soon after that, the action switches over to Jewelry Bonney's group as a showdown between Sanji and Saint Nusjuro ensues. Fans initially expecting Zoro to go up against Nusjuro were left in a daze by the leaks.

Meanwhile, Vegapunk's message seemingly addresses how he deserves to die for sinking into darkness – revealing why he prepared the message in the first place.

Later, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn approaches Nami's group and strikes up a conversation. Robin recalls his voice from the Ohara incident, pushing the others to defend her.

One Piece 1113 spoilers suggest that this week's April 29 chapter will end with the commencement of Vegapunk's message as his alarming tone foregrounds that the “world will sink into the sea.”