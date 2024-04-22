One Piece Chapter 1113: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

One Piece Chapter 1113 is set to arrive this week, giving fans a much-needed respite after a three-week-long hiatus. Following the release of Chapter 1112 in the previous issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the anticipation for the next chapter of Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series is brewing among fans. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release: The release date for One Piece Chapter 1113 is confirmed(Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1113 release date and time

The next chapter is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 29, at 12 am JST. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 8 am April 28 Sunday CT 10 am April 28 Sunday ET 11 am April 28 Sunday GMT 3 pm April 28 Sunday ACST 1:30 am April 29 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1113?

Fans can read One Piece Chapter 1113 on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. It is important to note that while the first two platforms are free, the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-fantasy manga series.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1113?

Although Chapter 1112 didn't feature as many intense scenes as expected earlier, it did set the stage for an exciting next chapter. Fans speculate that one of the key aspects in Chapter 1113 could be the finding of Saint Marcus Marc. While no spoilers are available as of yet, speculative theories suggest that Sanji's next set of actions could be revealed. It is quite likely that Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy could take centre stage in the next chapter.

Is the magazine on break after Chapter 1113?

One Piece fans may have to brace themselves for yet another hiatus following the release of Chapter 1113. Although it may seem unfair given the previous lengthy hiatus, the next break will, however, be shorter due to “Golden Week” in Japan.