Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers: Yuji-Sukuna battle grows more intense with shocking twist

Gather around Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The leaks for Chapter 258 are now available, revealing intense and gruesome fight sequences. While the official release date for the chapter is Monday, April 28, at 12 am JST, major spoilers along with raw scans have been leaked on social media. Here's what you can expect to see next: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 spoilers reveal the shocking fight sequence between Yuji and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 raw scans, leaks and spoilers

In the previous chapter, Yuji unleashed a great force on Sukuna, using both Blood Manipulation and Shrine to corner him. He then hit the King of Curses with eight consecutive Black Flashes. Chapter 258, titled Inhuman Makyo Showdown Part 30, begins with a flashback of Gojo as the narrator reveals he entered the Awakened State after his second Black Flash. This recovered the lost output of his Reverse Cursed Technique.

The narrator continues that, similar to Gojo, the same was supposed to happen with Sukuna after he regenerated his arms. But Yuji struck the barrier between Megumi and Sukuna's souls with seven consecutive Black Flashes. Which prevented the latter from regaining his RCT output. Then, the narrator shifts to the present-day scenario, where Sukuna unleashes his Domain Expansion- Malevolent Shrine without comprising his attack's range despite the Binding Vow.

It is then revealed that during training, Choso was confident about Yuji being able to learn the RCT. But unlike him, Yuta was able to do so instinctively, while Hakari's Domain was already ingrained with RCT. The leaks further reveal that Yuji also inherited similar powers and Blood Manipulation RCT by ingesting Death Painting Wombs.

Kusakabe then voluntarily teaches Yuji about RCT and Simple Domain. This explains the “We cheated” statement that the latter previously told Sukuna as they have been body-hopping to exchange different techniques. As Sukuna had already possessed Yuji's body, they decided to take advantage of the fact that he had now become a Special Grade sorcerer.

The spoilers then reveal the present moment where Yuji counters Sukuna's Shrine using his Simple Domain. However, as the narrator reveals that the King of Curses will only be able to maintain the Shrine for 99 seconds, Yuji, Maki, and Choso think to “endure it.” Then comes a shocking twist. Just as when Yuji thought it was over, Sukuna unleashes “Furnace.”