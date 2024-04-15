Blue Lock Chapter 258: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Good news for Blue Lock fans! The next chapter of the popular sports manga series is set to release this week. Since it was first serialised in the Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2018, Blue Lock has amassed a massive fanbase. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Here's when the next chapter of Blue Lock arrives

Blue Lock Chapter 258 release date and time

The upcoming chapter is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, April 17, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 7 am April 16 Tuesday CST 9 am April 16 Tuesday EST 10 am April 16 Tuesday GMT 3 pm April 16 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am April 17 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 258?

Fans can read Blue Chapter 258 on Kodansha's K Manga website and app. It is important to note that the platform is exclusive to the US audience. While no subscription is required, fans do need to purchase points to read the latest chapters. Presently, only 43 chapters are available to readers for free. The platform adds new free-to-read chapters every Monday.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 258?

In Chapter 257, Blue Lock fans saw Isagi's goal, which equalised the scores to 1-1. The previous issue set the stage for his new technique, which he devised on the spot when Rin and Kaiser tried to interfere with the opportunity at hand. The next chapter is likely to pick up right after Isagi's goal and will shine a light on his goal-scoring move alongside Kunigami and Hikaru. The chapter is also speculated to shift the focus to other players and their thoughts after the draw. Fans also theorise that there could be player changes in both teams.