Blue Lock Chapter 257: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Blue Lock is a popular sports manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It was first serialised in a Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2018, alongside Jujutsu Kaisen. The sports-drama series has amassed a massive fan following since then, selling 10.5 million copies in 2023. As of 2024, 256 chapters of Blue Lock have been released, collected in 28 tankōbon volumes. With April already here, another chapter is set to be released. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming chapter. Blue Lock chapter 257 release date and time is confirmed(8Bit)

Blue Lock Chapter 257 release date and time

Chapter 257 is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 10, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release date and time varies across different regions. Most of those in the West will see an April 9 release, while some countries in the East will see the release around midnight. You can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 7 am April 9 Tuesday CST 9 am April 9 Tuesday EST 10 am April 9 Tuesday GMT 3 pm April 9 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am April 10 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 257?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming Chapter 257 on Kodansha's K Manga service. The chapter can be read on both the website and the mobile application. However, the platform is exclusive to the US audience only. Additionally, the manga platform also requires a point-based chapter purchase system. Apart from the abovementioned, Blue Lock has not revealed its availability elsewhere.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 257?

In the previous chapter, which was titled Contradict the Contrary, fans saw Hiori drawing a plan to deal with Charles effectively. When Charles received the ball, he was blocked by Kaiser and Ness. Despite his well-thought-out plan to pass the ball through the narrow space, Hiori outsmarted him. Towards the end of the chapter, Munchen and Isagi initiate their attack.

The upcoming chapter will pick up from that moment and is likely to turn the spotlight on Isagi with a successful goal. Since his plans turned out to be futile in the previous issue, Chapter 257 could be a turning point for him and showcase him devising a new plan to bypass the strikers and secure a goal. The chapter is also expected to highlight Kunigami and Shidou's role in the play.