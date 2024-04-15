 Plan to fire at Salman Khan's house hatched in US by Lawrence Bishnoi's man: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Plan to fire at Salman Khan's house hatched in US by Lawrence Bishnoi's man: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Reports claimed the Mumbai Police said that the plan to open fire outside Salman Khan's house was hatched in the United States.

The plan to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra was hatched in the United States, by the right-hand men of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Mumbai Police said in preliminary investigations. Both the men who fired outside Salman Khan's residence are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police sources told NDTV.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Two unidentified men fired four rounds of shots outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra, where Salman Khan lives, at 5am on Sunday. The CCTV camera footage showed one of the two shooters fire towards the actor's home. Both suspects were carrying backpacks and wearing caps while on the bike.

Read more: Shots fired outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: Who is shooter Vishal alias Kalu?

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, contacted gangster Rohit Godara, based in the US, for the task. Godara was tasked with hiring professional shooters for the job from his vast network, extending throughout multiple Indian states, said the police.

Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post hours after the incident, but the IP address of the social media account was traced back to Canada. The possibility of a VPN connection is also being explored by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It is suspected that one of the two unidentified shooters is from Gurugram, and is connected to Rohit Godara. The man is also suspected to be wanted in the murder case of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.

Read more: Firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: 1 suspect from Gurugram; case transferred to Mumbai crime branch | Top updates

Godara had claimed responsibility for the murder of Sachin Munjal back in March. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Salman Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

