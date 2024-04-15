Shots fired outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: Who is shooter Vishal alias Kalu?

One of the two men seen in a CCTV camera footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai has been identified as Vishal alias Kalu, who was arrested in a case of motorbike theft for the first time in 2020 and sent to Tihar jail in Delhi, The Indian Express reported. He is suspected to be from Gurugram, sources in the Delhi Police told news agency PTI. Men who allegedly opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (PTI)

Vishal alias Kalu, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was one of the two suspects on a motorcycle who fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartment in Bandra where Salman Khan resides.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Two men fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments around 5am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

Who is Vishal alias Kalu?