Shots fired outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: Who is shooter Vishal alias Kalu?
Vishal, who is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was one of the two suspects on a bike who fired bullets at Galaxy Apartment where Salman Khan resides.
One of the two men seen in a CCTV camera footage opening fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in Mumbai has been identified as Vishal alias Kalu, who was arrested in a case of motorbike theft for the first time in 2020 and sent to Tihar jail in Delhi, The Indian Express reported. He is suspected to be from Gurugram, sources in the Delhi Police told news agency PTI.
Vishal alias Kalu, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was one of the two suspects on a motorcycle who fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartment in Bandra where Salman Khan resides.
Two men fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments around 5am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.
Who is Vishal alias Kalu?
- An official source in the Delhi Police, without mentioning the name, told PTI one of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.
- The Indian Express reported that Vishal is allegedly working for gangster Rohit Godara and he along with his two associates, reportedly killed Sachin Munjal, on March 2. “Sachin was gunned down in Rohtak. After the incident, Godara took responsibility for the murder,” an official told the newspaper.
- Vishal is a school dropout and a native of Mahavir Pura in Gurugram. “After leaving school, he began working as a labourer and also became friends with some local criminals,” The Indian Express quoted an official as saying.
- On November 9, 2020, Vishal allegedly stole a motorbike from Gurugram but was caught by the patrolling staff of Delhi Police in North Delhi’s Maurice Nagar during vehicle checking. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, the official said.
- After the first case of theft, three cases of robbery, snatching, and arms were registered against Vishal in 2023 at the Bawana police station. He met some of the associates of Godara in Tihar jail and decided to join their gang.
- Gangster Rohit Godara, who is based abroad, is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.
- Hours after the firing outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for the incident and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor, saying it was a "trailer", police sources said.
- In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).
