Lawrence Bishnoi's kin claims role in firing outside Salman Khan's house: Report

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has purportedly claimed the responsibility for firing gunshots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra's Galaxy apartments in Mumbai. Police and forensic team collect evidence after two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, at Bandra(ANI)

According to the report by India Today, he claimed that today's incident is just a "trailer" and warned of further firings.

The purported Facebook post by Anmol, who is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US, read, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of this social media post.

Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, is currently absconding and escaped abroad on a fake passport. In April last year, he was spotted partying with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Maan in the US.

Earlier on Sunday, at around 5am, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman Khan. Though no one was injured in the shooting. DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing."

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also spoke to Khan and assured him of tight security and vigil after the firing incident.

While briefing the media, Shinde said, "This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught, and stringent action will be taken against them. Those who take the law into their own hands won't be spared."

The chief minister further said that he has spoken to the Mumbai police commissioner to increase the security of the Khan family. He also assured Salman Khan that the government is with him and he need not worry.

"Mumbai Police Commissioner has been informed to assess the security of Salman Khan and his entire family & increase the security. I have also spoken with Salman Khan too. I have told him that the Government is with him and he need not worry..." he added.

The metropolitan police has registered an FIR against two unidentified persons under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC and Arms Act based on the statement of Salman Khan's security guard.

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have issued death threats to Salman Khan several times in the past. Since November 2022, Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus. The actor has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.