Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who took responsibility for Karni Sena chief's murder?

Gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the on-camera murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Tuesday. Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area and the incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which two men can be seen firing at the Karni Sena chief. Rohit Godara(Twitter)

A few minutes after the incident, Godara, a member of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post. “I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi. He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies,” he wrote on the social media site. However, the authenticity of the post could not be independently verified.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Who is Rohit Godara?