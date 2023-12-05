Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena? Who shot him dead?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said initial inputs suggested that four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were also injured in the firing.

In a CCTV camera footage shared by PTI, two men purportedly seen firing multiple shots at Gogamedi and another man standing at the door.

Note: Disturbing visuals, user discretion is advised

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?