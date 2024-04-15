 Firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: 1 suspect from Gurugram; case transferred to Mumbai crime branch | Top updates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: 1 suspect from Gurugram; case transferred to Mumbai crime branch | Top updates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 10:43 AM IST

One out of the two suspects who fired shots outside of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home is from Gurugram.

The investigation into the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra house has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. More than 10 teams of the Crime Branch were deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the firing incident.

Actor Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(ANI/ File)
Actor Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(ANI/ File)

The bike-borne unidentified men who carried out the attack seemed to be making a “calculated move”, showed preliminary investigations. A total of four rounds were fired and a live cartridge was also recovered from the spot of the incident at the Galaxy Apartment where Salman Khan resides. The police further said the probe into the firing incident is being conducted from all angles.

The police is also in the process of ascertaining the identities of the accused and finding out where they came from.

On Sunday morning, two unidentified men on a bike opened fire outside the residence of Salman Khan in Bandra. Senior officials of the Mumbai Police, led by the the deputy commissioner of police, were quick to reach the spot after the incident to ensure a thorough investigation.

Firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra house: Top updates

  • The investigation into the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence is now being conducted by the Mumbai Crime Brand, officials told PTI.
  • Mumbai Police said the incident appeared to be meticulously planned, as the accused had their faces covered under helmets as they arrived at the scene on a two-wheeler.
  • One of the two men who were seen in the CCTV camera footage, firing outside Salman's house, is suspected to be from Gurugram, the Delhi Police said after preliminary investigation. He is involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.
  • It is likely that the person has ties to gangster Rohit Godara, who is took responsibility for the murder of Sachin Munjan. Gadora is also a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.
  • AN FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act with the Bandra police.
  • Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, took responsibility for the attack on Khan's residence in a purported social media post hours after the firing, saying it was a “trailer”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra home: 1 suspect from Gurugram; case transferred to Mumbai crime branch | Top updates
