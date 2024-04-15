Bikers fire at Salman’s Bandra home: ‘First and last warning’, says Bishnoi

Mumbai: Two unidentified bike-borne assailants fired five to six rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residential building in Bandra West at around 4.55am on Sunday. Though the actor and his parents were sleeping at home, nobody was injured in the incident. Hours later, incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post, saying, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.” Police have seized the bike used by the assailants and are probing the role of all suspects including the Bishnoi gang and the likely motive behind the shooting. Mumbai, India. Apriil 14,2024: Two unknown individuals fired five round shots outside the Bandra-based Galaxy residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan early Sunday morning. A team of forensic experts and Mumbai police reached the site and collected evidence. April 14,2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Also read: Salman Khan's family very cautious after firing outside his Mumbai home, dad Salim went for walk after incident: Report

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the police, the assailants reached Galaxy apartment via the Bandra Bandstand, and both were wearing helmets. They fired two bullets towards the balcony of the actor’s first-floor apartment, which was covered by a curtain. Another bullet hit a spot on the wall adjoining the balcony, while two bullets were fired in the air. During the panchnama at the site, police found five bullet shells and a live round, and forensic analysis indicated the assailants used a 7.62-caliber weapon.

While Salman and his parents were sleeping inside their apartment, the building’s security guards, Sumit Naidu and Stalin Anthony, rushed outside the gate after they heard the shots being fired. But the assailants had accelerated away from the spot by then, they told HT.

Hours later, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol put up a post on social media claiming responsibility for the attack. “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer, so that you understand our strength. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home,” the post read.

Anmol further wrote, “You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel as divine. We however have two pet dogs named after these two persons. I am not in the habit of speaking much. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat. (Lawrence Bishnoi group) Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, Kala Jatheri.”

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang first targeted the Bollywood superstar in 2018, saying he had hurt religious sentiments by allegedly killing a black buck in Rajasthan in 1999 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

On June 5, 2022, the group issued a direct threat via a chit his father Salim Khan found on a bench while resting during his morning walk at the Bandra Bandstand promenade. “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala),” the chit read. Punjab-based singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village on May 29, 2022, by alleged members of the Bishnoi gang.

Khan’s security cover was subsequently upgraded to Y-plus and he was granted a firearm license in view of the threat. A team from the Mumbai crime branch also visited Delhi and questioned Bishnoi and other suspects but failed to make any headway in identifying and arresting those behind the letter.

Following Sunday’s incident, the Bandra police registered a case against the two unidentified assailants under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act. The case was later transferred to the Mumbai crime branch for investigation. Aside from the local police and the Mumbai crime branch, the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are also probing the incident from the terror angle.

“Multiple police teams have been formed and they are working together to identify and trace the accused,” said joint police commissioner (law and order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

“The incident shows that the criminals had done a proper reconnaissance before orchestrating the firing,” a senior police officer who visited the spot told HT.

A police patrol vehicle which is usually stationed outside Galaxy apartment was not present when the firing took place, said sources. The vehicle had been moved further towards a five-star hotel as part of the security detail for Indian Premier League players residing there, the sources added.

A crime branch official who visited the spot said that after firing five-six rounds, the assailants fled towards Mehboob Studio, then took a U-turn towards Mount Mary Church, after which they abandoned the bike near the church and fled in an autorickshaw. “We have CCTV footage showing the two walking near the church, presumably after abandoning the bike,” said the officer.

Another officer who is part of the probe said CCTV footage of the two assailants procured by the police was “very poor and dark”. “The rider and pillion were both wearing helmets. We are seeking help from technical experts to clear the footage and get leads,” the officer said. Police suspect that the bike, registered in the name of a Panvel-based person, was stolen before the crime.