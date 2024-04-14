Shooting outside Salman Khan's residence: CCTV shows bike-borne shooters

Two motorbike-borne unidentified assailants opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai's Bandra area early Sunday morning. The police said that it is working on to identify and trace the accused.(PTI)

According to the police, the two fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, at around 5 am.

The incident was captured in CCTV footage. It shows shows the duo fleeing from the spot. The police said that it is working on to identify and trace the accused.

A crime branch official who was on the sport earlier today said that the CCTV footage quality is very poor.

“The CCTV footage quality is very poor, and it was dark, so the bike’s registration number was not clear. Both the rider and the pillion rider were wearing helmets. We are taking the help of technical experts to clear footage and get a few leads in the matter,” the official said.

The Mumbai Police said that it has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the incident.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered against “unidentified person” under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, reported PTI.

The police have also recovered a two-wheeler, a little over a kilometre from the actor’s home, suspected to have been used by the duo, according to PTI. Security outside Salman Khan’s residence was stepped up after the firing.

Lawrence Bishnoi's kin claims role in firing

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has purportedly claimed the responsibility for firing gunshots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra's Galaxy apartments in Mumbai.

According to the report by India Today, Anmol Bishnoi, in a Facebook post, claimed that today's incident is just a "trailer" and warned of further firings.

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of this social media post.

Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, is currently absconding and escaped abroad on a fake passport.