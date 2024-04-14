Shots fired outside Mumbai home, emails, letter: When actor Salman Khan was threatened by gangsters

Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning leading the police to tighten security around his house and launch a search for the accused. This is the latest in a series of threats Salman Khan has received in the past few years. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

What happened outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai?

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, around 5am and fled from the spot, a police official told news agency PTI.

Security outside Salman Khan's house was stepped up and the police were collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near his residence to identify the persons, the official said.

Forensic experts collect at the spot

Local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence and started an investigation into the incident.

There was no official word from the police or Salman Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over the phone regarding the incident. Eknath Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan's security.

Past threats to Salman Khan:

March 2023: An e-mail threatening Salman Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Salman Khan and ran an artist management company.

The e-mail stated that Salman Khan must have seen an interview given to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should have seen it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Salman Khan wanted to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding “there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega” (you'll see something shocking next time), police earlier said.

April 2023: Salman Khan faced a new threat from an individual in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, purportedly associated with cow protection. The threat came in the form of a call to the Mumbai Police control room at 9pm on April 10. The caller, identifying himself as Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur, prompted an investigation by the Mumbai Police, leading to the detainment of a 16-year-old boy from Thane.

November 2022: Salman Khan's security level was elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Salman Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

June 2022: An unidentified person threatened Salman Khan via a handwritten note. The threat letter was kept at a spot on Bandra Bandstand where the actor’s father, Salim Khan, would walk. The threat letter claimed that the Salman Khan would meet the fate of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed in May 2022 allegedly by the Bishnoi gang in Punjab's Mansa district. An FIR was registered regarding that threat letter as well.

Why did Lawrance Bishnoi threaten Salman Khan?

In 2023, in an interview with ABP news channel, Lawrence Bishnoi had said that Salman Khan had humiliated the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck. Salman Khan was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Members of the Bishnoi community had filed a complaint against the actor and his co-stars from Hum Saath Saath Hain – Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu – in connection with the killings of the animals.