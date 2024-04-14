 Pooja Bhatt reacts to firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrific and condemnable' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Pooja Bhatt reacts to firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrific and condemnable'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 14, 2024 01:24 PM IST

Pooja Bhatt said that if something like this 'can happen with a police van parked outside Salman Khan's residence for protection', then safety was an illusion.

Pooja Bhatt took to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday and reacted to the news of gunshots being fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The actor responded to a tweet by news agency ANI and appealed for strict scrutiny in Mumbai's Bandra as she highlighted recent robbery incidents in the area. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet fans outside their homes on Eid with salutes, folded hands. Watch

Pooja Bhatt reacted to gunshots being heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence early this morning,
What Pooja Bhatt said

She tweeted, "Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary."

The original tweet by ANI read, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation: Mumbai Police."

After the firing incident, Mumbai Police increased security outside Salman's house. Police have so far recorded statements of more than five people in connection with the case, as per ANI.

Here's what happened

Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman's house early on Sunday morning leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said. The two persons fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence and started a probe into the incident. There was no official word from the police or Salman Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Bhatt reacts to firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrific and condemnable'
Follow Us On