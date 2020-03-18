e-paper
Salman Khan on why he never shifted from Galaxy Apartment: ‘The entire building is like one big family’

Salman Khan says he cannot leave Galaxy Apartments as he cannot bear staying away from the place that holds several childhood memories for him.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Salman Khan has often admitted he cannot stay away from his family.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been living in a flat in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for years now. While his financial status clearly gives him the luxury of moving out to a separate bungalow for himself, he has preferred staying there as his parents and family live in the building. The actor has once again admitted he is deeply attached to the place and his family.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” Salman had earlier said. The Dabangg actor had also shared his memories attached to his house.

“The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house,” he had added.

In one of the old interviews, Salman’s father, who is also Legendary screenwriter, had shared his love for his flat and why he wants to live there forever.“I am very much attached to this place. If I ever leave this house, my heart will cry. Then I won’t be able to live happily,” Salim had said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

