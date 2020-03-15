On Aamir Khan’s 55th birthday, Salman Khan had a special wish for Laal Singh Chaddha. See pic

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan had a working birthday on Saturday. He is currently in Punjab, shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. However, his social timelines were flooded with birthday wishes, the most special being from co-actor Salman Khan.

Taking to Twitter and posting a picture of them together, Salman wrote: “Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha @aamir_khan”. On Saturday, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, had shared a picture with a funny note. Sharing a picture of Aamir fast asleep, with his favourite pillow, Kareena had written: “My fav co-star has to be @aamir_khan’s pillow.”

A host of other Bollywood actors also took to social media to wish Aamir on the occasion. Ajay Devgn wrote how Aamir had been a lucky charm for him and Kajol. He had written: “Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan.” The trio had worked together in Ishq in the past.

Madhuri Dixit, who had worked with Aamir in Dil, wrote: “Here’s to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one.” She had also shared a picture from the shoot of Dil.

Actor Juhi Chawla, who began her career with Aamir in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, too, wished the actor on his birthday. She wrote: “Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where’s the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you . May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan”

Aamir and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha have decided to continue with the shoot of their film in Punjab, despite the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, pictures of Aamir posing with Punjabi singer-actor Gippi Grewal’s baby emerged online. Aamir has bulked up for his role.

