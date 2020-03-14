e-paper
Aamir Khan receives birthday wishes from Bollywood, Ajay Devgn calls actor a lucky mascot for him and Kajol

Aamir Khan received warm birthday wishes from his colleagues such as Ajay Devgn, Mdhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala and others.

bollywood Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan in Ishq.
Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan in Ishq.
         

Aamir Khan turned 55 on Saturday and wishes poured in from the film fraternity for the actor on social media. His fans also showered him with love and wishes.

Juhi Chawla, Aamir’s co-star of his first blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, tweeted: “Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where’s the party tonight ...???? A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do.. in every field..!!!!” Ajay Devgn tweeted: “Aamir you are Kajol and my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today.”

 

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a throwback picture with Aamir from their younger days and tweeted: “Here’s to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one.”

 

Shatrughan Sinha wrote a long post over two separate tweets. “Warm & loving birthday wishes for our dear friend,an exceptional actor, director, producer, filmmaker, acceptable, respectable #AamirKhan. He has entertained all of us / nation with great successful films some on relevant social issues. Apart from been an extremely prominent actor, he has been hugely popular &amp; successful as a TV talk show host. Wishing you super success, joy, peace &amp; love in your future ahead. Love &amp; regards to his beautiful family. Long Live Aamir Khan!God Bless!Happy birthday,” he tweeted.

Director Anil Sharma tweeted: “Dear @aamir_khan ji many happy returns of the day.” Singer Guru Randhawa tweeted: “Wishing sir @aamir_khan a very happy birthday.”

 

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared: “Many happy returns of the day @aamir_khan. May all life’s blessings be yours, on your birthday and always.” Yash Raj Films formally tweeted on their official page: “An effortless performer who slays every role with perfection. Wishing the superstar, @aamir_khan a very Happy Birthday!”

Fans, too, showered their favourite star with love and prayers. “There are actors, there are great actors. There are stars, there are Superstars. Then there is Aamir Khan. #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan,” wrote a fan.

 

A fan from Bangladesh wrote: “Do you need Any Actor? Who Good Acting, Stardom, Boxoffice? You see just One man... He is Aamir Khan. #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan. Love from Bangladesh.”

Another fan explained why he is called Mr Perfectionist in a tweet: “Happy Birthday @aamir_khan. Hardwork, Dedication, Acting &; Good Script Selection, Looks Makes Him MR. Perfect. All the Luck fr LSC.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. The Bollywood version is directed by Advait Chandan and is currently being shot in Punjab. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, and is scheduled to hit the theatres during Christmas weekend.

