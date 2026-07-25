Erika Kirk defends relationship with Charlie as she's ‘heckled’ at Kirkland event: 'Love of my life' | Watch
Erika Kirk was questioned about her relationship with Charlie Kirk while she was at The Pursuit Church in Kirkland as part of TPUSA's Make Heaven Crowded tour.
Erika Kirk was allegedly questioned about her relationship with Charlie Kirk while she was on the stage at The Pursuit Church in Kirkland as part of Turning Point USA's Make Heaven Crowded tour on Friday, July 24, according to social media posts. A viral video, posted on X by Shadow of Ezra and other accounts, shows an individual from the crowd appearing to question Erika about her relationship with Charlie, though the question is unclear.
“I did marry Charlie Kirk, and I am so proud I did because he's the love of my life,” Erika replied, as the crowd applauded. “Love of my life.”
“On that note, the Lord provides you strength according to the day. And it's renewed every day. Every day. So like that, don't live a lukewarm life. Don't live a lukewarm life,” she added.
Shadow of Ezra captioned the video, “Erika Kirk was heckled about her relationship with Charlie Kirk while lecturing the audience on how to be a great Christian.”
Watch the video here: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2080906196567970211?s=20
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Another video shows an individual being escorted out by security. Frontlines TPUSA shared the video on X, writing, “Scary moment inside Pursuit Church. Friday evening, a far-left activist infiltrated Erika Kirk’s “Make Heaven Crowded” speaking engagement in Kirkland, WA. He stood up from his seat and started yelling at Kirk. Security and police immediately apprehended him. The young man will likely be arrested and trespassed from the church.”
What is the Make Heaven Crowded tour?
Organizers described the tour as a Christian revival that focuses on worship, preaching and prayer, per KGW8. Friday’s event saw a large group of protesters gathered on the sidewalk, stretching down 132nd Avenue Northeast.
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According to demonstrators, they were holding a peaceful "love over hate" protest in support of the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants and other groups they accused Turning Point USA's messaging of targeting.
Heightened security marked the event. There was a large police presence.
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More