Extraction: Randeep Hooda gives peek into fight scene with Chris Hemsworth, asks if 2.5 kg arm will win over Thor’s hammer

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:59 IST

Actor Randeep Hooda seems excited about sharing screen space with Australian actor and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth. The actors will be seen together in upcoming Netflix film Extraction which was extensively shot in India last year.

On Saturday, Randeep took to Twitter to share a picture of himself from the dubbing studio, working on the Hindi dub of the film. Behind him, one could see a still from the film on a monitor. In it, Randeep is seen fighting Chris with the fiercest look on his face.

“Hindi Dubbing #Extraction Thor ka hathoda ya dahi kilo ka haath (Thor’s hammer or 2.5 kg arm),” Randeep wrote in his tweet. His fans had some really interesting replies. “Dharmendra’s one finger,” read one tweet. “The 2.5 kg arm because one can still lose the hammer but not their own arm. However, the argument stands only as long as Gabbar is not in the picture.”

Recently, Chris talked of his experience working with Randeep in the film, in an interview with PTI. “With Randeep, it’s wonderful. Our first introduction was… We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And actually a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed,” he said describing the intense combat sequences they shot in hot weather.

“He (Randeep) wasn’t angry at me,” Hemsworth said, adding, “He has been great to work with. And then we’ve had little moments of quiet dialogue.”

Also read: On Aamir Khan’s birthday, here’s proof that he has always bounced back after disasters like Thugs of Hindostan

The Thor star was scheduled to visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave on March 16. The event has been called off due to the coronavirus scare.

Extraction revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is scheduled to release on April 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more