Randeep Hooda shares gutting video of people shooting at elephant in Karnataka. Twitter is angry

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:51 IST

Randeep Hooda often takes to Twitter to share posts about preservation of the wildlife and creating awareness around it. Recently, however, he took to the micro-blogging site to share a video involving two forest officials and an elephant. And, it’s gut-wrenching.

The heartbreaking video shows a person firing a shot at an elephant. What’s even sadder is that as the gentle giant runs away scared, they keep on laughing. The incident took place in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.

“How’s this even possible? Is this really someone’s idea of fun?? Karnataka FD, please look into the matter urgently. The culprits need to be nabbed and punished immediately,” Hooda wrote and shared the video.

How’s this even possible? Is this really someone’s idea of fun ?? Karnataka FD , please look into the matter urgently. The culprits need to nabbed and punished immediately @aranya_kfd @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/phDKCxhn0L — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

Since being shared the video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views – and still counting. Additionally, it received over 2,500 retweets too.

Replying to his own tweet, Hooda further informed that the incident took place on March 7. The two people involved are Rahim and Umesh. It’s Rahim, a temporary staffer of Karnataka forest department, who shot at the charging elephant and he has been sacked. The other person, named Umesh, who was filing the video is a permanent employee of the Karnataka Forest Department and is presently under investigation.

Hooda further wrote that the whole situation “reeks of immaturity” and the horrible thing is that the two derived “thrill” from such a cruel act.

The elephant shootout incident had happened on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Rahim, a temporary staffer, who shot at the charging elephant has been sacked. Umesh, a permanent employee of the Karnataka Forest Department, is also under investigation. — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

Umesh, who shared the video on social media, was engaged in filming the incident.

"We have removed Rahim, a temporary staff. We will take action against Umesh, a regular employee of the department, after an internal enquiry," said Bandipur field director T Balchandra. — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

The method adopted reeks of immaturity. One is they dont need to shoot towards the direction of the elephant.Secondly, the thrill they derive of the act is clearly evident.If the act was correct in the eyes of the forest,they wouldnt have made this comment to a bangalore scribe — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

The video left people enraged with many demanding justice. While some wrote that the video is heart-wrenching, others tweeted that the real “animals” are inside the car. Some even called them “monsters.”

“This is SO vicious! The real “animals” are inside that jeep!” wrote a Twitter user. “Those are not animals. Those are monsters inside. Animals don’t harm until necessary or afraid,” commented another. “How could someone do this to them? How pathetic it is to see. We ruin the ecosystem with our hands then will start with the blame games. Respected concerned authorities kindly look into this matter before it’s too late,” commented a third. “It is very very disappointing for Humanity,” wrote a fourth.

This is Vicious....!! Just sacking those idiots seems like a very light punishment for what they did!! Additionally, must be shared with every national park/ animal reserve in the country so they never get hired again. 😡😡 — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) March 12, 2020

Humans are by far the most heartless and undeserving specifics on the Earth! I hope these people are identified and given the treatment they deserve. — Yogi (@AplombYogesh) March 11, 2020

How can they do that!!😡 — Sankeerth Reddy Atla (@urz_sankeerth) March 11, 2020

This is brutality — SidnaazLove (@SidnaazLove12) March 11, 2020

Karnataka Forest Department also replied to the tweet and wrote, “Action is already initiated. One employee is removed and action against another will be initiated after enquiry. Enquiry is being done.”